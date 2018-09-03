Mayweather Snr. Thinks Mayweather-McGregor II Will Happen

“This time I’m gonna make sure he gets stretched out“.





The big curiosity fight between superstar Floyd Mayweather and MMA star Conor McGregor took place just over a year ago – and fight fans of both boxing and MMA have pretty much forgotten all about the big-money event that ultimately resulted in a one-sided stoppage win for “Money” (although McGregor did win a few of the early rounds and the fight was, in truth, somewhat fun to watch).

But now there is talk of a sequel, in either the ring or in the cage (the former far more likely). None other than Floyd Mayweather Senior, in speaking with Helen Yee (as reported by MMAMania) said “it sounds like Floyd is going to fight again,” and that “it’s sounding like him and McGregor are going to fight.”

“That’s what it sounds like. I don’t know for sure, but I’m just saying the way things are sounding to me,” Mayweather Snr. said. “This time here, I’m gonna make sure that he gets stretched out. All the way out of the game. I want to make sure he don’t come back no more. I think they’re gonna fight the same way (in a ring). I think Conor McGregor wants that win back, which is never come to him anyways. It’s being talked about and it sounds like a lot of interest is in it right now.”

So, could Mayweather-McGregor II fly? Would you pay to see these two do it again? Certainly the trash-talking between the two has continued, and maybe McGregor will show he is foolish enough to take on “TBE” (The Best Ever defensive fighter) inside a boxing ring once again. It would be a shock if Mayweather agreed to take on the Irish warrior inside the cage, though.





But if you’re Floyd, a man who cannot resist a huge pay cheque, and if one is offered to you to take on a rank novice boxer you know you will easily beat again, why wouldn’t you take it? But is there big money out there for a rematch of the heavily hyped fight that earned Mayweather a $100 million last summer?

Fool me once, and all that.