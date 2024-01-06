Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz: date, time, how to watch

CES Boxing and Top Rank are kicking off the new year with a sizzling junior welterweight clash, rolling out the red carpet for a showdown between WBO and Ring magazine champ Teofimo Lopez (19-1, 13 KOs) and the hard-hitting Jamaine Ortiz (17-1-1, 8 KOs).

“Teofimo Lopez is not just any fighter; he’s a boxing wizard who craves challenges,” declared Top Rank’s head honcho, Bob Arum. “And in walks Jamaine Ortiz, a boxer who’s not just good, but ridiculously good.”

Billed as “The Showman Returns,” this electrifying brawl is set to erupt on Thursday, February 8, broadcast live on ESPN during Super Bowl week at the glitzy Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

CES Boxing’s bigwig Jimmy Burchfield, Sr. can barely contain his excitement. “Jamaine’s got this in the bag. He’s up against Teofimo Lopez, sure, but he’s been itching for this fight. Watch him swipe that champion title right under Teofimo’s nose,” he quipped.

Ortiz, brimming with anticipation, remarked, “I’ve been dreaming of this world title fight, and I’m all set to haul that title back to Massachusetts.”

For Lopez, it’s his first rodeo defending the titles he snatched at Madison Square Garden’s Theater last June.

“Come February 8 at Mandalay Bay, I’ll be the king of the ring, dazzling everyone with my moves,” Lopez boasted. “I know Jamaine’s tough – we’ve danced before. But this time, I’m not just looking to win; I’m looking to send a thunderbolt through my division.”

The two are no strangers to each other, having locked horns as amateurs back in 2015 for the National Golden Gloves title, with Lopez emerging victorious. Since then, they’ve both tangled with the legendary Vasyl Lomachenko, with varying results.

Their paths now converge in the junior welterweight division. Lopez is riding high with three wins, including a stunning triumph over Josh Taylor for the WBO and Ring titles. Ortiz, stepping up to 140 lbs, claimed victory over Antonio Moran, setting the stage for this epic confrontation.

“This is boxing at its finest,” Burchfield Sr. exclaimed. “Two prime gladiators, battling for glory and hometown pride.”

Ortiz, hailing from Worcester, MA and proudly representing his Puerto Rican and Dominican roots, has an impressive track record, including victories over Jamel Herring and Nahir Albright.

Lopez, the Brooklyn native with Honduran blood, aims to silence any doubts following his loss to George Kambosos, Jr., having already conquered three world champs.

“This fight is for everyone on the Takeover Express,” Lopez declared. “Time to showcase what real boxing is all about.”

Ortiz, eager for the challenge, admitted, “This is my moment, my chance to shine. I’m ready to return as the new champion.”

February 8th promises to be more than just a fight; it’s going to be a spectacle, a clash of titans in the boxing world.