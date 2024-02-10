Ryan Garcia: Confident and Focused for Haney Showdown

Ryan Garcia was worked up today, sounding super motivated about the announcement of his fight against WBC light welterweight champion Devin Haney on April 20th on DAZN PPV.

Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) went at Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) during a brief altercation, shoving him hard and then retreating to relish his minor victory.

Ryan says his goal is is to defeat Haney, take his WBC 140-lb title, and then face Gervonta Davis in a rematch without the weight clauses that existed last time they fought.

The Weapon – Ryan’s Left Hand

“Lock in, go crazy. I’ll start a real camp on April 20th. It’s like eight weeks. I don’t like too long camps because I stay in shape all the time. I’m working,” said Ryan Garcia to Compas on the Beat, about his preparation for his April 20th fight against Devin Haney on DAZN.

Ryan looked in good shape today, so preparing for his fight against Haney two months from now will be no problem. The difficult part for Ryan is solving the Haney puzzle because his style is difficult for anyone.

“It’s the left hand. You know how we get down, bro,” said Ryan when asked about the condition of his left hand. We’re back on track. I didn’t really get off track. I fought one of the best in the world,” said Ryan about his clash against Gervonta Davis last year.

Reflecting on Tank: A Moral Victory?

“They handicapped me in every way, and I still went in there and tried to fight hard. He was still in the second round before he dropped me; he was holding on for dear life,” said Ryan.

“I did what I had to do for the sport. I didn’t win physically, but I won spiritual victory for sure. I did change the landscape of the game, and I’m grateful for that,” said Ryan.

Most fans thought Tank Davis carried Ryan before stopping him in the seventh round.

Tank Rematch on the Radar?

“If he ever wants a fight at 140 with no clauses and stuff, you can come see me too,” Ryan continued about Tank Davis.

“Let me go beat Devin Haney; let me get the [WBC] 140 title. He’s going to need me because he can’t make the money without me. If you want to make money, you’ve got to fight Ryan Garcia,” said Kingry.