Near-Brawl Mars Haney vs. Garcia fight Announcement for April 20th event

A brawl nearly broke out on Friday for the Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia official announcement meeting for their April 20th fight on DAZN PPV.

The Scuffle

Ryan (24-1, 20 KOs) looked like the initiator of the near-brawl when he got in WBC light welterweight champion Haney’s face and trash-talked him, saying, “I’m going to beat you. Your dad can’t save you.”

Kingry then shoved Haney hard, resulting in security stepping in to stop fists from being thrown. Ryan then walked up to Bill Haney, and gave him a piece of his mind, labeling him a “P***p” for the way he’s been trying to set up fights with different guys.

That struck a nerve with Bill, who is trying to rush Ryan to start throwing down, forcing security to step in and stop the 40+ year-old before he could get to the power-punching fighter. You’d hate to think what would have happened if Bill had gotten to Ryan and started throwing.

The effort that Bill Haney put in to try and get to Ryan, it was pretty crazy. Bill looked wild-eyed like he was ready to fight tooth & nail if he got near Ryan. Bill had a ‘Silence of the Lambs’ look to him, like he was going to do some biting if he could get near Ryan.

Social Media Speculation: Staged or Real?

If this was an acting job by Bill, he needs an academy award for the skills he showed. He stayed in character the whole time, looking like he needed to be put in a straitjacket. What would have been fun if Ryan laid out Bill, setting up a revenge-type thing, which would help sell their April 20th fight?

Can you imagine Ryan blasting out Bill with a left hook and Devin just standing there, mouth open, and too slow and passive to do anything? What was a dead giveaway that this was a theatrical production was Ryan’s manager standing by, smiling from ear to ear the entire time.

Drama Sells Fights

Social media fans believe this episode was a carefully Choreographed theatrical production to create interest in the fight between the two. Boxing fans buy into the drama, even if it’s fake, looking like WWE stuff.

We saw the amount of interest that was created after Canelo Alvarez shoved Caleb Plant at their kick-off press conference in 2021. Even though it looked planned, the fans bought it.