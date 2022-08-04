Smith v O’Maison live on DAZN this Saturday

Dalton Smith: “There are no easy fights in this stage of your career in boxing. I’m overwhelmed with the support and how it’s sold. It’s going to be electric on Saturday night. When you look at the people I’ve boxed I’ve not boxed no gimmes. Since Fight Camp every single fight has been a real contender. At the end of the day it’s just me and Sam in there. I’ve got that experience behind me and on Saturday night this is going to be like the homecoming for Dalton Smith. This is what is going to boost my career to the next level. I’ve been a young fighter coming up watching the past British greats. Friday Fight Night the British Title used to be the main event. That’s the journey I’ve seen – British, Commonwealth, European and so on.

“I want to look back on my career when I’ve won all of those traditional belts. You could say that there’s easier routes for me to take. I could go down the international route, but I want to do it the proper way. I look at the division I’m in and I’m in probably one of the toughest divisions in boxing right now. I want to do it right. I’m confident in my abilities and I know where I can go. The British is one belt I’m picking up along the way. You’ve seen how Sheffield Wednesday have got behind me. That’s not been forced, that’s because they’ve wanted to do it. They’ve showed the love and support. Not only the football club, the who of Sheffield are getting behind me now. The ticket sales show that. 5,000 are going to be in there. The atmosphere is going to be hostile. This is what we dream of and I can’t wait to be stood on that podium soaking it all up. This is why we work so hard, for nights like this. There’s no pressure on me because I’ve wanted these nights since I was 5.”

Sam O’maison:

“I’ve been at it for a long time. I’ve always been in the background and in the shadows. If I’m honest I’ve not had it the best at all. I’ve always had to be away in people’s hometowns and travelling to Spain and places like that when opportunities have come up. I’m not one of those to shy away from opportunities. If any opportunity comes up, I’m taking it. I’m not in the game to pick and choose. It’s a British Title fight. I didn’t even ask who it was against, I was just saw it and asked when and where. A lot of people don’t know this, I was at the Ingle Gym for 12 years and then I went to Grant Smith’s gym for around two weeks. I was training with a guy called Ian Grant who was there. I’m at a stage in my career now where this has come along and everything is perfect. I’m here for a reason, I’m not here by chance. I’m excited. I’m a fan of this fight myself. I’d love to sit and watch it. I can’t wait and I’m looking forward to it. I think it’s going to be one of those cracking fights that could go down in history.

Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Sport Chairman:

“Good afternoon everyone and welcome to Sheffield. It’s brilliant to be back in the Steel City ahead of a huge night of boxing this Saturday at the Sheffield Arena. The NXTGEN are here in Sheffield, the future stars of the sport. Three big championship fights at the top of the bill but so much young talent here too. The reason these cards are so exciting is because this is the future of British boxing. All of these young guys and girls looking to move to the next level. This weekend headlined by, who I believe is one of the best young stars not just in British boxing but in world boxing, Dalton Smith. An all-Sheffield clash for the British Light-Welterweight championship live and exclusive on DAZN around the world.”

Sandy Ryan:

“I want to thank you (Eddie Hearn) for making this rematch because I wouldn’t have wanted any other fight. I’m just so ready to put things right on Saturday. My previous fights, you’ll see that wasn’t me. Saturday night, this is the real Sandy Ryan. The years I had on Team GB were fun. You’re going out competing and it’s for fun really. You turn pro and it’s a business. I realised that early on in my career. Now I’ve learnt how to deal with it, and it’s put me in a great position right now ahead of Saturday. Me and Clifton Mitchell (trainer) have prepared for either way because we know what she brings to the table. You’re going to see how much that I’ve respected her as a fighter because of how hard I’ve trained and the shape I’ve got in.”

Erica Farias:

“Thank you very much for the invitation Eddie, much appreciated. Hello to everybody, I’m delighted to be back here in England. It’s going to be a big return obviously having this rematch was essential, it had to be the case after the March showdown. Unfortunately, in that head to head the referee deducted a point from me in the final round which skewed the result. In my opinion it was a straight forward win, not a split decision. I’m very glad to be back here now competing for this title and I hope I’m going to put on a big performance for everybody and take this title back to Argentina.”

Jordan Thompson:

“This guy brings a genuine threat. He’s tough, he’s durable and he’s game. Other guys have come to see how long they can survive. I think and hope, he’s come to see if he can win. I think that’s just going to bring the best out of me. It’s going to give me an opportunity to really showcase what I am truly about. I can’t wait to go out there and show the people that, and show the people that have shown the love and support really what Jordan Troublesome Thompson is about. It’s always about the win but I do have that added pressure on myself. I do want to go out there and look special. We’re in the entertainment business at the end of the day. I do have to be mindful that I can’t go out there and force it. But at the same time if the opportunity does come, I’ll be taking it with both hands. The Cruiserweight division is thriving right now. There’s fights left, right and centre. There’s some great talent and some great strength and depth. But I’ve got one focus and that’s this man across the stage from me.”

Vasil Ducar:

“I am happy to be here. The boxing is my imagination. I want to make a good fight. When I jump in the ring, I see only my opponent. I want to show for everybody a good fight. Maybe not against Chris Billam-Smith or in the last fight but one day there is a big victory for me coming and maybe that will be Saturday – I hope so. Every day I stay on my road and go step by step. I’m still waiting for that.”

Campbell Hatton:

“It is a step up and I think it’s going to bring the best out of me to be honest. He’s coming in with a winning record so he’s going to have that ambition about him. I think when you’re fighting the sort of journeyman type fighters, they don’t offer much aggressively. It’s hard to get your work off and look good against them. Whereas this guy is coming to win and he’s going to leave openings. That’s going to work in my favour. I’ve got all of the ingredients you need to make it as a top fighter but the one area I’m lacking is the experience. The only way to improve that is by being active. Hopefully if we can finish the years in double figures nice and busy that would be perfect.”

Johnny Fisher:

“It’s been a great year, my first year five fights in. I’m looking forward to getting started now in Sheffield. The injury was frustrating but it gave me time to reflect and see how far I’ve come. I think back two years ago from this time now, I was just finishing university and wasn’t sure what I was going to do. Now I’m here five fights in, this is my sixth fight and I’m progressing all of the time with my training team and my managers. I just want to keep doing that. I’m among all of these great fighters here and I’m really proud to be among this great crop of talent as well. I’ve had some great experiences for this camp. I’ve sparred a lot with Derek Chisora. I’ve had loads of people with great advice around me as well. One of them people being Michael Watson who give me a lot of advice in The Origin Gym. I’m enjoying every minute of this journey.”

Hopey Price:

“It was a bit frustrating last time. I believe I had a god performance in Alexandra Palace. I was scheduled for a title fight in my hometown of Leeds, but I had a bit of an injury. I’ve worked hard and I’m fully recovered now. I’m going to put on another special performance come Saturday night, and I’m going to show all of the other Super-Bantamweights out there that I’m here and I’m ready to contest for these titles. I look at Dalton Smith boxing for the British Title in his hometown, I believe I’m not too far away. In a few fights time we can pack out Leeds Arena boxing for that British Title. I look past no opponent. I’ve got a tough fight scheduled on Saturday night but I’m going to do the job and I’m going to do it in style.”

Kieron Conway:

“I’m here fully focused on Saturday. There are no pushovers in pro boxing. The guy is coming here to win. He’s coming here to make the upset. I’m going to be fully on my game. I’m not going to overlook him and look at Austin Williams. I’ve been training for this date and I’m fighting on Saturday. I can’t wait, it’s massive (fighting on the Canelo vs. Golovkin 3 undercard). Being out there for the couple of days last year on the Canelo-Saunders card opened my eyes to the big stage. I want that. I want to be there again. I’m going there to smash him. I’m going there to win. I’m going to shut everyone up, I’m going to shut him up. I don’t know why people are turning down these sorts of fights. I think Austin Williams is a bit of a hype job. I don’t think he lives up to his hype. I also think that maybe I’m a little bit underestimated. What right have I got to turn down these fights? I didn’t come from anywhere; I didn’t do anything in the amateurs really. I’ve got to make my way the hard way.”

Aqib Fiaz:

“It was a difficult year last year, but I believe what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. I’m back here and I want to say thank you to you Eddie and Matchroom for having me back. Thank you to all of my loyal fans and my sponsors, I’m here to make you all proud. Let’s get these couple of fights out of the way, let’s get active and then we’ll get some belts in 2023.”

Junaid Bostan:

“I’m a hidden talent but hopefully after Saturday I won’t be. I’m delighted to be here so thank you Eddie. I always knew that I’d be boxing at the arena at one point, soon I’ll be headlining. Right now it’s Dalton’s turn. Over the years obviously the gym is around the corner from the arena and I’ve always gone past it at the bus stop. I always thought I’d box there one day. Here I am. Over the years I’ve watched Kell, Barry and Naseem fights on Youtube in the arena. Me and Dalton have always spoken about it and here I am. I’m going to make the most of it. I’ve got a decent opponent in a six rounder in my second fight. I’m going to put on a very good performance.”

Nico Leivars:

“Thanks for having me back on. It’s a great opportunity to fight on another Matchroom card. I’m just looking to continue the progress and the learning in my career. I want to keep nice and active and take good opponents. This will be my second six rounder so we’re making nice progress.”