WATCH LIVE: Liam Smith v Hassan Mwakinyo

Liverpool’s own Liam ‘Beefy’ Smith (31-3-1, 18 KOs) will begin his campaign for a second world title shot when he headlines at the M&S Bank Arena in his home city on Saturday, 3rd September, live and exclusively on Sky Sports.

Today’s BOXXER weigh-ins saw former WBO World Super-Welterweight Champion Liam Smith and Hassan Mwakinyo, plus WBO World Super-Welterweight Champion Natasha Jonas and WBC Champion Patricia Berghult come face to face before their showdowns os Saturday.





Also weighing in on a packed card were British Light-Heavyweight Champion Dan Azeez and Former Champion Shakan Pitters, plus fast rising star Adam Azim, the WBC Youth Super-Lightweight Champion, and heavyweight hot-shot Frazer Clarke.

Here’s the official weights for the fighters taking part in tomorrow night’s BOXXER event at the M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, live on Sky Sports.

12 x 3 mins Super-Welterweight Contest @11st 4lbs

LIAM SMITH (11st 5lb 5oz) v HASSAN MWAKINYO (11st 1lb)

10 x 2 mins WBC/WBO World Super-Welterweight Championship @ 11st 0lbs

NATASHA JONAS (10st 9lb 5oz) v PATRICIA BERGHULT (10st 9lb 5oz)

12 x 3 mins British Light Heavyweight Championship, Eliminator for Commonwealth Light Heavyweight Championship & WBC International Light-Heavyweight Championship @ 12st 7lbs

DAN AZEEZ (11st 6lb 5oz) v SHAKAN PITTERS (12st 6lb)

6 x 3 mins Heavyweight Contest

FRAZER CLARKE (19st 6lb) v PENCHO TSVETKOV (15st 6lb)

10 x 3 mins WBC Youth Super-Lightweight Championship @ 10st

ADAM AZIM (9st 13lb 5oz) v MICHEL CABRAL (10st 5lb)

6 x 3 mins Cruiserweight Contest @14st 4lbs

NATHAN QUARLESS (14st 6lb 5oz) v MICHAEL WEBSTER

6 x 3 mins Super-Middleweight Contest @12st 0lbs

DIEGO COSTA (12st) v MUSA MOYO (12st 6lb)

4/6 x 3 mins Middleweight Contest @ 11st 9lbs

PADDY LACEY (11st 11lb) v SEAMUS DEVLIN (11st 8lb 5oz)

4 x 3 mins Lightweight Contest @ 9st 11lbs

FRANKIE STRINGER (9st 10lb) v KARL SAMPSON (9st 10lb 5oz)

4 x 3 mins Cruiserweight Contest @ 14st 6lbs

SCOTT FORREST (14st 7lb 5oz) v DMITRU KALINOVSKU (13st 7lb 5oz)

4 x 3 mins Welterweight Contest @ 10st 10lbs

CLARK SMITH (10st 12lb) v PETAR ALEKSANDROV (10st 11lb 5oz)