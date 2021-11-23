Watch LIVE: Shields vs Kozin on FITE TV

Four-Fight PPV Telecast Begins at 2:30 p.m. ET/ 11:30 a.m. PT Live from Cardiff, Wales

Salita Promotions has officially signed a deal with FITE.TV and iNDemand to distribute the upcoming world title defense of boxing superstar and first-ever two-division undisputed world champion Claressa “GWOAT” Shields live on pay-per-view to U.S. audiences, as she takes on undefeated #1 ranked challenger Ema Kozin on Saturday, December 11 in Cardiff, Wales.

The four-fight pay-per-view telecast will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT. The Shields vs. Kozin PPV event will be carried in North America across all PPV platforms, including streaming, cable, satellite and telco. Complete PPV distribution details can be found below.

Shields will defend her WBC, WBA and IBF titles against the WBC’s #1 ranked challenger, the undefeated Slovenian Kozin (21-0-1, 11 KOs). Additional bouts on the pay-per-view telecast will be announced shortly.

“I am very excited that this fantastic fight card with Claressa Shields will be available for fans in the United States,” said Dmitriy Salita, President of Salita Promotions. “Claressa is making her U.K. debut defending her world titles against the undefeated, very skilled and determined Ema Kozin. Claressa is training hard and is looking to make a big statement for fans in the U.K., and those watching in the U.S. This deal with FITE.TV and iNDemand continues to highlight our dedication to giving Claressa a platform to again demonstrate that she is a once-in-a-generation athlete.”

Shields vs. Kozin is the first in a lucrative multi-fight deal Salita Promotions secured for Claressa with broadcaster SKY Sports in the U.K, and a bout that can set up a highly-anticipated showdown with Savannah Marshall early next year. Marshall owns an amateur victory over Shields, the only boxing defeat she has ever suffered in the amateur or pro ranks. Shields must emerge victorious on December 11 to clinch her long-awaited revenge match against Marshall for next year.

“I’m excited to return to the boxing ring against the undefeated #1 contender and show the world once again that I am the GWOAT”, said two-time U.S. Olympic gold medalist and two-division undisputed world champion Shields. “It’s been a dream of mine to fight in the U.K., and it brings me one step closer to shutting Savannah Marshall’s mouth once and for all. I will be sensational on December 11.”

The 26-year-old Shields from Flint, Michigan, defeated the previously unbeaten and then IBF World Super Welterweight Champion Marie-Eve Dicaire in March to make history and become the first boxer in the four-belt era to be an undisputed world champion in two weight classes. Shields has made history throughout her boxing life, as she is also the only fighter in U.S. Olympic boxing history to win two gold medals with wins in London in 2012 and Rio in 2016.

**HOW TO WATCH THE December 11 – Claressa Shields vs. Ema Kozin PPV**

TV: Cable, satellite & telco PPV providers, including Xfinity, ____________Spectrum, Contour, Fios, and Optimum (U.S.), among others, as ____________well as leading operators in Canada.

Streaming: FITE.TV