Shakur Stevenson vs. Artem on July 6th, Live on ESPN+

Newark’s own Shakur Stevenson is back to defend his crown against another brave soul willing to take a beating on his home turf. The WBC lightweight champ will square off against Armenian-born German Olympian Artem Harutyunyan on Saturday, July 6, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Main Event:

Shakur Stevenson vs. Artem Harutyunyan

The undefeated Stevenson (21-0, 10 KOs) will be looking to add another win to his spotless record against Harutyunyan (12-1, 7 KOs), who hopes to pull off the upset and shock Newark fans. Good luck with that, buddy—Shakur’s planning to send you back to Germany with a bruised ego and a brand-new title: “Runner-Up.”

Co-Feature:

O’Shaquie Foster vs. Robson Conceição

O’Shaquie Foster (22-2, 12 KOs) defends his WBC junior lightweight title against Brazilian Olympic gold medalist and three-time world title challenger Robson Conceição (18-2-1, 9 KOs). Foster thinks he’s “one of the best fighters in the world,” while Conceição is ready to “leave everything in the ring.” We’ll see who ends up taking the ring—and the belt—home.

Televised Opener:

Keyshawn Davis vs. Miguel Madueño

In the opener, silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (10-0, 7 KOs) faces off against Mexican veteran Miguel Madueño (31-2, 28 KOs). Davis is pumped to fight in Newark, and with Madueño having 28 knockouts on his record, the gloves are bound to come off early. So buckle up and enjoy the show, folks!

Promoter & Tickets:

Top Rank is pulling the strings in association with Universum Boxing. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, May 22, at 2 p.m. ET via Ticketmaster.com. Be sure to grab yours before Harutyunyan’s friends start panic-buying tickets to witness their buddy’s fall.

Broadcast Information:

ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT UK Time: 2 a.m. BST (July 7)

Quotes from the Camp:

Bob Arum (Top Rank):

“Shakur has a unique connection with Newark, and we’re excited he’s returning for another hometown fight against a tough opponent in Artem Harutyunyan.” Dylan Wanagiel (Prudential Center):

“We’re excited to showcase Shakur and further solidify Newark’s reputation for marquee events.” Shakur Stevenson:

“Feels good to be back home. On July 6, down goes Artem!” Artem Harutyunyan:

“I respect Shakur as a champion, but I’m coming to shock his hometown fans.” O’Shaquie Foster:

“I’m excited for my third title defense. I’ll prove I’m one of the best.” Robson Conceição:

“I’ll give my best, leave everything in the ring, and aim for victory.”

Full Fight Card: