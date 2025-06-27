Stevenson vs. Zepeda: Shakur’s Warning—“I Hit Harder, Don’t Act Shocked”

It’s probably safe to say most fight fans see the upcoming fight between WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson and unbeaten challenger William Zepeda as a boxer Vs. puncher showdown, with Stevenson the former, Zepeda the latter. However, Shakur has warned his rival that he has underrated pop and power in his hands and that Zepeda should “not be surprised” when he finds himself getting hit and hurt during the July 12 fight….or Shakur said more colourful words to that effect.

Speaking again with The Ring, Stevenson, 23-0(11) said to Zepeda that he punches harder than he does. Now, at 33-0(27), Zepeda’s numbers suggest otherwise, and fans who have seen the two men in action will almost certainly disagree with Stevenson here. But the defending champ says he will show Zepeda, and us fans, how hard he can hit when the fight in New York gets underway.

Shakur fires back at Zepeda’s jabs: “I punch harder than you”

“Zepeda, I remember everything you said, ‘Oh, Shakur won’t exchange with me. Oh, Shakur don’t have the balls like Tevin Farmer,’” Stevenson said. “Remember these things, bro, so when we get in that f*****g mix right there, and I’m beating yo ass, don’t be surprised. Just don’t be surprised. That’s all I’ll say.”

But that wasn’t all Stevenson said, not by a long shot.

“I punch harder than you,” Stevenson said in warning Zepeda. “I guarantee you, I punch way harder than you. You got 27 knockouts. I got 11 knockouts, and I punch harder than you. Remember that.”

Will Stevenson’s aggression backfire?

Stevenson is certainly fired up for the fight and that can only be a good thing for fans who want to see action. But could Stevenson, having perhaps taken to heart the criticism that has been hurled at him for being boring and for not giving us the KO’s, possibly put himself at risk by trying to be too aggressive in the Zepeda fight?, with him fighting the wrong fight? Maybe.

Zepeda loves to go into the trenches and rumble, we know that. And maybe Stevenson will be right there willing to fight that way come July 12? Again, lovers of action fights (and who doesn’t love an action fight!) will be hoping so.