Hearn Says Shakur Stevenson Will Show His Body Punching Ability In William Zepeda Fight, Will Score A Late Stoppage Win

Although he is far from known as a big puncher, WBC lightweight champ Shakur Stevenson has actually stopped half of his last four opponents. Stevenson is as we know a superbly skilled and slick boxer, but numbers don’t lie, even if quality of opposition might, and Shakur has indeed scored 11 stoppage wins in compiling his 23-0 record.

Stevenson’s no lethal banger, far from it, but at the same time, his are not exactly feather fists. And Eddie Hearn feels Stevenson will put his body punching skills on display when he fights all-action buzz saw William Zepeda on July 12, this at Louis Armstrong Stadium in New York. Hearn, who spoke again with The Ring, said he sees a great fight next month but that Stevenson will get the impressive stoppage win. Styles make fights, Hearn said.

Hearn Sees a Late Stoppage Unfolding

“I actually think Shakur’s gonna stop Zepeda,” Hearn said. “And I know that people, you know, have this kind of perception that Shakur is not a puncher and, you know, he just fights off the back foot. Yeah, don’t get me wrong – he’s technically fantastic. But I think the style of Zepeda will suit him and I think he’ll pick him off and I think he’ll hurt him to the body, and I think he’ll stop him late in the fight. Because Zepeda’s a proud man. That’s why I love this fight so much, because you know Zepeda. He’s got heavy hands, but he’s got a heavy heart. And he will not give up.”

If Stevenson can score a stoppage win over fellow southpaw Zepeda, who is currently 33-0(27), he will be making quite the statement. But is Hearn right on this one? For what it’s worth, I don’t think so. Instead, I feel Stevenson will be pushed to the limit in winning a close, perhaps controversial decision. Zepeda will bring a kind of heat Stevenson has never before experienced.

Not So Fast: Zepeda’s Heat Test Awaits

Sure, Zepeda, with his whirlwind approach, could walk into some shots, but will he feel them? There is nothing to suggest Zepeda has a weak chin, or a weak anything. As far as body shots doing the damage, as Hearn said will be the case, well, we all know any fighter can be taken down with a well placed shot to the midsection. But has Zepeda been hurt to the body before now? Is he suspect in this area? Zepeda would say no. In terms of who gets hurt in the July fight, it could be Stevenson who winds up being on the receiving end.

Everyone agrees that this fight will be an exciting affair, which hasn’t been the case in all of Shakur’s fights. But as to who wins, it could be argued that that’s 50/50. I see a distance fight, with Stevenson edging Zepeda by a close, close margin.