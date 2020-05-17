Scott Harrison Returns to Headline UK’s First Post Lockdown ‘Behind Closed Doors’ Event

Email WhatsApp 193 Shares

Aberdeen based Promoter and Current World Boxing Union (WBU) and Professional Boxing Council (PBC) Super Welterweight World Champion Lee McAllister announced earlier today that longtime former World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Featherweight World Champion Scott Harrison is set to return to the fray and face Orkney based PBC International Champion Paul Peers on the first ‘Behind Closed Doors’ of a proposed fortnightly Boxing series for TV.

On making the announcement, McAllister said, “It’s great to finally get Scott back into the ring in a very tasty challenge in his first fight back against Paul Peers.

“They’re both signed with Assassin Boxing, so the fight was easy to make.

“Paul’s found some form of late, including winning the PBC international title and Scott’s looking to catapult himself back into the world scene, so it’s got the makings of a cracking fight.

“Both guys are willing to put everything on the line, and I, for one, am very, very excited to see this fight. I fully expect fireworks right from the opening bell; it’s definitely going to be a war!”

Harrison vs. Peers will co-headline along with a Heavyweight contest featuring Danny Williams, most famous for his 2004 knock out victory over Mike Tyson, against PBC International Champion Lee Kellett.

Main support sees Orkney based ten-time World Kickboxing Champion Caitlin Foran making her Professional Boxing Debut against York’s Carly Mackenzie.

The undercard also features Perth’s unbeaten Gary Wilson facing off against Liverpool’s Scott McIntyre and Aberdeen’s Liam Allan, making his pro debut against Southend’s Dan Ballard.

The event will take place in Aberdeen, and while no date can be announced at this time, it is anticipated that there will be an announcement next week by the Scottish Parliament, regarding lockdown restrictions being reduced. Then a date can be set for either late June or early July.

Earlier this week, the British & Irish Boxing Authority (BIBA) Vice President Gianluca Di Caro issued guidelines for ‘Behind Closed Doors’ events for Live Broadcast sanctioned by the burgeoning organization.

Mr. Di Caro stated that “The series of events will take place behind closed doors and without spectators in attendance.

“There will be mandatory COVID-19 testing for all taking part or officiating the event, and rapid result testing will be undertaken at the venue.

“There will be full personal protection equipment for all involved in the event, as well as hand sanitizer, etc.

“Additionally, there will be regular temperature taking on-site for everyone taking part.

“Each boxer will be required to wear a surgical mask, which can only be removed once they have entered the ring, however, the referee must keep his mask and surgical gloves on, along with everyone’s ringside, including coaches, officials, and broadcast technicians.

“Spit buckets will be replaced with enclosed containers along with a funnel and tube, and full medical coverage, including an air ambulance, will be on site.”

The event will be broadcast live on Fite TV (worldwide) as well as delayed broadcast in the UK on Sports Channel Network (SCN) Channel 266 on Freeview/YouView.