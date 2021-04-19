Rosa Vs Acosta Launches Boxeo Telemundo Spring Series

Boxeo Telemundo has its main event all set for the first installment of the spring series which will air live with audience May 7th from Osceola Heritage Park Events Center. Headlining the card are two up and coming prospects looking to jump into contender status as Puerto Rico’s Gadwin “El Abayarde” Rosa(11-1 9 KO’s) faces George ” El Yuyu” Acosta(11-1 1 KO) for the vacant WBA Fedecentro Jr Lightweight title in a 10 round bout.

Gadwin Rosa, from Puerto Rico but now residing in nearby Ocala, Florida will be making his Telemundo debut as he aims to capture his first regional title. In his last outing, Rosa defeated Danny Flores by knock out in the 2nd round. Gadwin also nicknamed “El Abayarde” which can also be referred to as “The Fire Ant”.

” I am grateful for the opportunity to fight in Kissimmee so close to my home & on Boxeo Telemundo ” stated Gadwin Rosa ” When I was a kid they nicknamed “El Abayarde” because like a fire ant, when they bite they burn, in my case when I hit, I hurt my opponents”

George Acosta is looking to stay active this year as he steps back in the ring after a shutout performance this past weekend, where he decisioned a game Edgar Ramirez over 6 rounds.

“When we got the call to fight on Telemundo we got excited but didn’t want to get ahead of ourselves” stated George Acosta in his post fight interview ” I am now ready to face Gadwin Rosa on May 7th, we will have some time off today, relax, enjoy my victory & Monday we are back in the gym preparing for my fight”

“We are happy to kick off our Boxeo Telemundo spring series with a great fight” stated President of All Star Boxing, Inc Felix “Tutico” Zabala ” We have two young, hungry fighters looking to prove they belong at the next level and that will bring out the best in these two warriors.”

“El Abayarde” Rosa Vs ” El Yuyu” Acosta will air live Friday May 7th at 12AM/EST on Telemundo