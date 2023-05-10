Rolly Romero vs Ismael Barroso: Start Time, Date, How To Watch

Hard-hitting Rolando “Rolly’’ Romero will battle No. 1 contender Ismael Barroso for the vacant WBA Super Lightweight World Title this Saturday, May 13 live on SHOWTIME from The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas headlining a Premier Boxing Champions event. The matchup between come-forward fighters with power in both hands shapes up to be another entertaining title tilt at 140-pounds, a division brimming with talent.

The SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® telecast begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and features two additional super lightweight bouts with former two-division world champion Rances Barthelemy dueling the all-action Omar “El Relámpago” Juarez in the 10-round super lightweight co-main event, and top super lightweight contenders Batyr Akhmedov and Kenneth Sims Jr., facing off in a 12-round WBA Super Lightweight World Title Eliminator in the telecast opener.

Alberto Puello, who previously held the WBA 140-pound title that will be fought for on Saturday night, has been dropped from the main event because of a failed VADA test.

WHAT TIME IS THE ROMERO VS. BARROSO FIGHT?

Date: Saturday, May 13

Start time: 9 p.m. ET / 2 a.m. BST

Main event ringwalks (approx): 11 p.m. ET / 4 a.m. BST

Showtime will broadcast the fight in the U.S.

The fight will take place in The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Part of the Mayweather Promotions stable, Romero (14-1, 12 KOs) is known for his brash talk that he backs up with power in both hands as well as an exciting, unique style that makes him must-see whenever he steps between the ropes. Romero returns to the ring for the first time since a May 2022 defeat against three-division champion Gervonta Davis. Prior to the Davis fight, Romero won an interim title in August 2020 by earning a close but unanimous decision over then unbeaten Jackson Marinez. The 27-year-old followed that victory up with a pair of impressive knockout triumphs, dominating slick contender Avery Sparrow with a seventh-round stoppage in January 2021 before dropping former title challenger Anthony Yigit three times on his way to another seventh-round stoppage in July 2021.

“It doesn’t matter who I fight on May 13,” said Romero. “I’m a star and I’m gonna shine no matter what. I can’t wait to put on a show in my hometown of Las Vegas and for everyone watching on SHOWTIME. I’m leaving the ring with that belt.”

Barroso (24-3-2, 22 KOs) is a battle-tested veteran seeking to capture a WBA title for the second time in his career. He came up short in his world title quest when he lost to Anthony Crolla for a lightweight championship in 2016. Barroso, who was born in Tigre, Venezuela and now lives in Miami, Fla., has won four consecutive fights – three by knockout – since suffering back-to-back losses in 2018. In his most recent match, he scored a fourth-round knockout victory over Fernando David Saucedo last August to climb into the No. 1 contender spot for the WBA 140-pound title.

“I’m very happy about this opportunity and I’m not going to waste it,” said Barroso. “On May 13 you will see an extremely hungry fighter going all out for the victory. I’m very thankful to my team for getting me this opportunity and for standing by my side throughout everything. On May 13 I’m winning that title!”

