Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Steven Butler: Start Time, Date, How To Watch

Saturday, May 13 at 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN presents a doubleheader: Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Steven Butler and Jason Moloney vs. Vincent Astrolabio. The event is set to go live this Saturday, May 13, starting at 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 7:00 p.m. Pacific Time. You can catch all the action on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+. This exciting event will be held at the Stockton Arena, located in Stockton, CA.

The main showdown of the evening will witness the invincible Kazakh sensation Janibek “Qazaq Style” Alimkhanuly (13-0, 8 KOs) putting his WBO middleweight world title on the line against the formidable Canadian contender Steven Butler (32-3-1, 26 KOs).

Hailing from Zhilandy, Kazakhstan, Janibek sprinted to title contention following his representation of Kazakhstan in the 2016 Olympics. He clinched his initial regional titles in 2019 and subsequently defeated former world champions Hassan N’Dam and Rob Brant in 2021. Following his acquisition of the interim WBO middleweight title in 2022, Janibek was promoted to world champion after Demetrius Andrade decided to step up in weight, forgoing title defense. His previous match in November saw him successfully defend his title against Denzel Bentley in a grueling 12-round fight.

WHAT TIME IS JANIBEK VS. BUTLER?

Date: Saturday, May 13

Start time: 9 p.m. ET / 2 a.m. BST

Main event ringwalks (approx): 12 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. BST

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the fight live on ESPN+

The fight will take place at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, California.

The main card is set to get underway at 9 p.m. ET / 2 a.m. BST with the main event ringwalks scheduled for 12 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. BST. These timings could change due to the length of the undercard fights.

On the other hand, Butler, a seasoned pro from Montreal, Canada, seized the IBF North American title in 2016 with a first-round knockout against Janks Trotter, only to face his first loss to then-undefeated Brandon Cook the next year. However, Butler made a comeback with eight knockout victories, leading to a decision victory against Vitalii Kopylenko that won him the WBC International middleweight title. Butler enters this fight riding a wave of four victories, with two knockouts.

The co-main event of the night will see former two-time world title challenger Jason “Mayhem” Moloney (25-2, 19 KOs) go head-to-head with the formidable Filipino contender Vincent Astrolabio (18-3, 13 KOs) for the vacant WBO bantamweight title.

The undercard bouts will exclusively stream on ESPN+ starting at 6:15 p.m. Eastern Time / 3:15 p.m. Pacific Time.

ESPN’s own Joe Tessitore will provide play-by-play commentary, with boxing legends Andre Ward and Timothy Bradley Jr. delivering insightful analysis. Reporters Mark Kriegel and Crystina Poncher will be on-site, providing up-to-the-minute reports.

JANIBEK BUTLER CARD