RESULTS: Constantin Bejenaru defeats Jose Corral

Tonight on the un-televised undercard of the SHOWTIME televised “Battle at the Boat 122” at the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Washington, cruiserweight contender Constantin Bejenaru (14-0, 4 KOs) got back to business after a year and a half away by pounding out a sixth-round TKO (time 2:02) over Mexican veteran Jose Corral.

The southpaw Bejenaru looked sharp and won every minute of the fight with his crisp, fast hands and excellent work to the head and body.

“It felt good to be back,” said Bejenaru, “I’m happy that I’m back in the title hunt and in good shape. After a year and a half, I felt a little rusty for a little bit in the beginning, but I came back pretty quick.”

Bejenaru says he’d have liked to go the full eight-round distance but did enough to know he won’t be needing another tune-up fight before getting back in the mix.

“I am ready for a big fight next. I kept myself in good shape the whole time I was away. I wasn’t sure if I needed one or two tune-up fights, but I felt really good in the ring. Thank you to my opponent for lasting as long as he did and thank you to my team and my new promoter. I’m hoping for a title fight as soon as possible.”

Bejenaru, from Ungheni, in the Republic of Moldova and now living in Brooklyn, is a former 10-time Romanian champion, a Bronze Medalist at the European Amateur Boxing Championships in 2006, a Finalist in the European Union Championships in both 2006 and 2007, and a Gold Medalist at World Combat Games in 2010.

After turning professional in 2012, Bejenaru has gone on to score wide decision victories on ShoBox: The New Generation over previously undefeated Alexey Zubov (10-0, 6 KOs) and Stivens Bujaj (16-0-1, 11 KOs), and in his most recent fight (broadcast on NESN), a decisive points victory over previous world title challenger Thabiso Mchunu (18-3, 11 KOs).

In his seven-year career, he has held both the WBC Continental Americas Cruiserweight Title and the WBC International Cruiserweight Championships.

“We hoped he might have to go all eight rounds to make him breathe and to make him feel the ring,” said trainer Ilia Masishchev, “but once he lands a few punches, he tries to finish. That’s how he is.”

Battle at the Boat 122 is presented by Salita Promotions and Brian Halquist Productions.



