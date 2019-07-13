Adam Kownacki Stopped Washington and Szpilka Faster Than Deontay Wilder Managed, Says He’ll Do The Same To Chris Arreola

Unbeaten Polish warrior Adam Kownacki is hungry for a world title shot and his champion of preference is reigning WBC king Deontay Wilder. Wilder has bigger fish to fry right now – a return with Luis Ortiz and then likewise with Tyson Fury – but next year, maybe Kownacki will get his shot if he keeps on winning.





Already a fan-fave due to his all-action, let’s rumble attitude and approach, Kowanacki has also mentioned a couple of times how he has been able to dispatch guys Wilder also fought, faster than Wilder managed. Kownacki has done it twice, halting both Artur Szpilka and then Gerald Washington faster than Wilder managed.

Next up for Kownacki is yet another former Wilder foe in Chris Arreola. Wilder stopped Arreola after eight tough rounds when “The Nightmare” was pulled out. Now Kownacki says he’ll get the job done in under eight rounds. This one might prove kinda tough for the baby faced slugger, though.

Arreola, 38-5-1(33) and two wins into his comeback, is coming off an impressive stoppage of the previously unbeaten Jean Pierre Augustin, who he took out in March. The older man by eight years at age 38, Arreola will be swapping leather with a man some fans have said reminds them of the Mexican/American from Riverside; this due to their fighting style and physical appearance.





Arreola has a great edge in experience, yet the warrior from Poland has been picking up plenty of experience himself working as he has with some good fighters in the gym in sparring sessions. Arreola looked to have a good deal left judging by the Augustin win, yet that fight may well have flattered the veteran (how good was Augustin?) Kownacki, 19-0(15) figures to be a far rougher and tougher customer for the man who still aims to become world champion himself.

One thing is for certain, these two will NOT have to go looking for each other when the bell rings in August. A fierce slugfest with a high percentage of shots landed by both guys looks almost guaranteed. Whether or not the fight ends with a KO or goes the distance is a tough one to call. Both men may well leave a good deal of themselves in the ring in this one.

Kownacki might find out how tough it is to get rid of Arreola.