Lopez vs Kambosos Jr. Triller Fight Club Undercard Update

Stacked Undercard Announced for Triller Fight Club on Saturday, June 19 at Miami’s loanDepot Park: Charles Conwell, Willie Monroe Jr., Aaron Aponte, Zhiliel Zhang, Ray Robinson, Haven Brady Jr

MIAMI (June 2, 2021) – Triller Fight Club has announced a stacked undercard for LOPEZ vs. KAMBOSOS JR. set for Saturday, June 19 at Miami’s loanDepot Park, home of the Miami Marlins. FITE will broadcast globally the undercard free-of-charge starting at 3:30pm ET with the Pay-Per-View starting at 9:00 p.m. ET. Ticket and Pay-Per-View purchase information can be found at www.TrillerFightClub.com.

The event is headlined by the first defense from Brooklyn, New York’s ‘The Takeover’ Teofimo Lopez, (16-0, 12 KOs), of his Undisputed Lightweight World Titles (WBC, WBA, WBO, IBF, RING) against Mandatory Challenger, ‘Ferocious’ George Kambosos Jr., (19-0, 10 KOs), of Sydney, Australia scheduled for 12-rounds.

Headlining the undercard, 2016 U.S. Olympian, Charles ‘Bad News’ Conwell, (14-0, 11 KOs), of Cleveland, OH seeks to continue his march up the world rankings against his toughest test as a pro against Mark ‘The Bazooka’ DeLuca, (27-2, 15 KOs), of Whitman, MA. The ten-round junior middleweight clash is contested for the USBA and WBC Continental Americas Title. The 23-year-old Conwell, one of the boxing’s top prospects, has stopped his last two opponents inside the distance, Wendy Toussaint and Madiyar Ashkeyev, both of whom were previously undefeated. The battle-tested southpaw DeLuca returns to action following a first-round knockout of Michi Munoz on February 6, 2021.

In the middleweight division two-time world title challenger, Willie ‘El Mongoose’ Monroe Jr., (24-3, 6 KOs), of Rochester, NY clashes with heavy-handed Juan ‘La Amenaza’ De Angel, (22-13-1, 20 KOs), of Barranquilla, Colombia over ten-rounds. Currently riding a three-bout winning streak, Monroe Jr. makes his long-awaited return from a ten-round decision victory over Hugo Centeno Jr. on June 1, 2019. De Angel challenges Monroe Jr. following hard fought loss to undefeated prospect Isaiah Steen on November 6, 2020.

In a battle of giant heavyweights, world ranked Zhilel ‘Bang Bang’ Zhang, (21-0-1, 17 KOs), of Zhouhou, China battles upset minded veteran Daniel ‘The Mountain’ Martz, (20-9-1, 17 KOs), of Clarksburg, WV in a scheduled ten rounder. The 6’6” southpaw Zhang returns to the ring following a hard-fought majority draw with Jerry Forrest on February 27, 2021 in Miami, FL. Standing 6’7”, Martz looks to stay in the win column following a first-round knockout of Michael Marrone on October 17, 2020.

Heralded 19-year-old junior welterweight prospect Aaron ‘The Alien King’ Aponte, (3-0, 1 KOs), will face fellow undefeated prospect Gerardo Contreras Gonzalez, (2-0, 1 KO), of San Diego, CA in a four-round bout. The former amateur standout, standing 6’1”, Aponte has quickly impressed boxing fans in South Florida fighting in front of his wealth of supporters from Hialeah Gardens, FL. Prior to turning professional Aponte compiled an amateur record of 98-18. Fighting on April 17, 2021, Aponte won a four-round unanimous decision over Javier Martinez in Hollywood, FL. In his last start, the 25-year-old Gonzalez won a four-round unanimous decision over Jesus Sotomea on November 14, 2020.

Fighting in the junior middleweight division in battle of southpaws over eight rounds, ‘The New Ray’ Robinson, (24-3-2, 12 KOs), of Philadelphia, PA faces Ramal Amanov, (16-3, 5 KOs), of Ganja, Azerbaijan. Facing two undefeated, world ranked contenders in back-to-back fights, Robinson will look to break his two-bout streak of majority draws against Josh Kelly and Egidijus Kavaliauskas while Amanov seeks his first win of 2021.

Top featherweight prospect Haven Brady Jr., (2-0, 2 KOs), of Albany, GA battles Manuel ‘Gansito’ Lara, (2-6), of Ciudad Victoria, Mexico in a scheduled four rounder. A 2019 Junior National Olympic Gold Medalist, the 19-year-old Brady has stopped his first two opponents, most recently knocking out Michael Land on December 12, 2020 in Las Vegas, NV.

Undefeated junior middleweight Nikoloz Sekhniashvili, (7-0, 5 KOs), of Gori, Georgia (country), will see action in a scheduled six rounder against an opponent to be announced. The 27-year-old Sekhniashvili hits the ring following a four-round knockout of Alexis Gaytan on September 4, 2020.

In the welterweight division, New York City’s Arnold Gonzalez, (6-0, 2 KOs), battles Gabriel Gutierrez, (7-9, 5 KOs), of El Paso, TX in a scheduled four-rounder. The 26-year-old Gonzalez heads back to action off a second-round knockout of Jeffrey Quintero on January 30, 2021. The upset-minded Gutierrez has stopped his last two opponents, the latest knockout against Jesus Aceves-Lopez in the fourth round on February 20, 2021.

Previously announced on the main card and co-featured, competing for the Women’s Super-Middleweight Undisputed World Title, Franchon ‘The Heavy Hitting Diva’ Crews-Dezurn, (7-1, 2 KOs), holder of the WBO/WBC belts challenges WBA/IBF title holder Erin Cederroos, (8-0, 4 KO), over ten rounds. The victor will also receive the RING Magazine belt.

In a heavyweight clash, Las Vegas, NV resident Michael ‘The Bounty’ Hunter II, (19-1-1, 3 KOs), will battle Michael ‘White Delight’ Wilson, (21-1, 10 KOs), of Medford, OR in a ten-round WBA Heavyweight World Title Eliminator. Hunter is currently ranked #7 by Ring Magazine and #10 by ESPN.

Competing for the WBC International Super Featherweight Silver Championship, Andy ‘El Tiburon’ Vences, (23-2-1, 12 KOs) of San Jose, CA meets Jono ‘King Kong’ Carroll, (19-2-1, 5 KOs), of Dublin, Ireland in a scheduled 10-rounder.