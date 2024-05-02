Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis vs. Cody Crowley – A Done Deal for July 13th, But Fans Disappointed

IBF welterweight champion Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis vs. Cody Crowley (22-0, 9 KOs) is set for July 13th at the Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia.

Fans on social media aren’t excited about this match-up, as many of them were expecting a lot better than this from Boots Ennis (31-0, 28 KOs) after he recently signed with Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn.

Who is Cody Crowley?

The 31-year-old Canadian Crowley is unbeaten, but he’s fought nobody his entire ten-year professional career, and he’s getting a shot against Boots Ennis, the #1 fighter in the 147-lb division.

When Boots recently signed with Hearn, they expected more from him than fighting the likes of Crowley. Hopefully, this is just an anomaly and not the kind of opposition Ennis will be matched up with for the next three years.



Crowley’s Notable Wins

– Abel Ramos: Lost two out of his previous three fights

– Josesito Lopez: 39

– Kudratillo Abdukakhorov

– Michi Munoz

Canadian fans will be happy that fellow countryman Crowly is getting a title shot against Boots, but it’s too bad he didn’t beat anyone better than the above four to earn the title shot because this fight is not going to attract much interest.

Hearn says the plan is for Boots to fight Crowley, and then fight the other champions at welterweight to become undisputed. That could mean that Ennis, 26, will fight either WBC champ Mario Barrios or WBA champion Eimantas Stanionis. Crawford still holds the WBO title, but he’s not going to fight Boots Ennis because he’s focusing on the 154-lb division.

If Hearn gets his wish, Boots Ennis will eat up the next two or three years of his career fighting these guys:

– Mario Barrios: Paper champion

– Eimantas Stanionis

– Cody Crowley

– Giovani Santillan

Should Boots Move Up?

Ennis should ideally move up to 154 rather than using up two years of his career focusing on becoming the undisputed champion at 147. The champions at 147 aren’t well known enough for it to be worth anything for Ennis to focus on becoming undisputed.

Boots should put his energy into fighting the best possible fighters at 147, 154, or 160. Ennis won’t make a lot of money or increase his fan base substationally by fighting Barrios, Stanionis, and whoever else at 147. The division is dead.