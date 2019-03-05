Lamont Peterson and Anthony Peterson quotes for March 24 on FS1 and FOX Deportes

Two of Washington, D.C.’s most accomplished and recognized boxers, Lamont Peterson and Anthony Peterson, held a media workout in their hometown Tuesday as they near their respective showdowns taking place Sunday, March 24 in PBC on FS1 and FOX Deportes action live from MGM National Harbor in Maryland.





(Photo credit: Victor Holt/TGB Promotions)

Lamont will take on former 140-pound champion Sergey Lipinets in the main event, while Anthony faces former champion Argenis Méndez in the co-main event of the telecast that begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions and HeadBangers Promotions, are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting www.mgmnationalharbor.com/.





Here is what Lamont, Anthony and their longtime trainer Barry Hunter had to say Tuesday from the Bald Eagle Boxing Annex:

LAMONT PETERSON

On his fight against Lipinets…

“I always have an idea of how it’s going to go, but we’re prepared for whatever. I think overall it should be a fun fight.”

On his 14-month layoff…

“I wanted to rest the body. It’s been a long career. I’ve been boxing for 25 years, doing it professionally for 15 years, pretty much straight through. Only injuries have held me back. I just wanted to take some time to relax, and if my body was able to recover and come back close to what I was or better, then I was going to go on.

“I feel rested and good now and just took some time to learn my body more. I want to get better, though. If I lose, then that means the game is asking more from me. So, I have to give it more if I say I want to be at the top and one of the best fighters.”

On fighting in front of his hometown crowd on March 24…

“It’s been a while, so it’ll be a good feeling to be fighting back at home. For the first time ever, I’ll be fighting on a card, my brother is fighting on the card and my nephew is fighting on the card. I knew this day would probably happen, but I’m happy that it’s this time around.”

ANTHONY PETERSON

On his March 24 opponent…

“Argenis Méndez is a world-class fighter. I like his style and he’s a good dancing partner. He doesn’t shy away from work. He’s not awkward, he’s going to be there. And if you look at the list he’s fought the better caliber of fighters. He’s been on the world-class stage before, and that’s going to be good for me to knock him off. What I want to do is go in there, put on an outstanding performance and make a statement that I deserve that world championship.”

On his 14-month layoff and always staying ready…

“I stay in shape. I don’t have any kids. I’m not a clubber, or anything like that. If you follow me on Instagram, I’m in the gym every day twice a day motivating people. Even in the streets, I try to get people to workout because there’s health issues out here with people having strokes, heart attacks, high cholesterol and high blood pressure at the age of 30. That’s staggering to me. So, I try to do my part to help out, get in shape and be positive.”

On working with WBC Welterweight Champion Shawn Porter during training camp…

“It was beautiful. Shawn brought a different type of energy. He’s a real good guy, very spiritual and positive. Nothing negative to say and he’s always in a good mood. He never complains or talks back to the coaches. He showed a good example of how a champion is supposed to handle himself.”

BARRY HUNTER, Trainer of the Peterson Brothers

On the significance of March 24 for both Peterson brothers…

“March 24 is going to be big and it means a lot because a win for Lamont would put him right back in the thick of the running with the top of the 147-pounders. For Anthony, this is a long time coming. Myself, like so many others, thought he deserved a shot a long time ago. Nevertheless, your time is your time. So, he’s going to go out there and take care of business on the 24th and that should put him in line for a world title fight.”

On Lipinets…

“I think he’s a good, durable fighter, but I don’t think he’s special. I think that he’s a guy that does a lot of things well. And he fights in the Eastern European style, which is a style that Lamont faced a lot in the amateurs. I think he’s a good guy, but I just don’t think there’s anything special about him.”

On Méndez…

“I have a lot of love for Méndez. He’s a good man. In fact, him and Lamont hung out together at a basketball game years ago. He’s definitely a solid fighter. He was a good amateur fighter, very skillful and a win against Méndez would put Anthony in line for a world title shot because he’s a former world champion.”