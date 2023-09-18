Chantelle Cameron vs Katie Taylor: Start Time, Date, TV & Streaming

Chantelle Cameron recently opened up on Matchroom’s Flash Knockdown podcast, stating confidently that her victory over Katie Taylor in their upcoming rematch will be even more impressive. The two boxers will fight for the undisputed Super-Lightweight championship at Dublin’s 3Arena on Saturday, November 25, and the bout will be broadcast live on DAZN.

Hailing from Northampton, Cameron (18-0, 8 KOs) delivered a stunning blow to Taylor’s previously unblemished record, maintaining her status as the undisputed champ in the 140lb division. The two had previously fought in a memorable event at a packed 3Arena back in May.

While defending her titles, Cameron was perceived as a significant underdog, particularly given that the fight was Taylor’s first professional bout in her home country of Ireland. However, the 32-year-old Brit silenced the local fans by pulling off a majority decision victory.

Despite the impressive win, which ranks among the finest ‘away’ performances by a British fighter, Cameron feels she didn’t receive sufficient praise or recognition for defeating who many consider to be the greatest female boxer of all time.

Looking forward to the rematch in November, Cameron seems more eager than ever, hinting at adopting a more aggressive stance in her second fight against the Irish icon. “To be honest, the first fight wasn’t as close as people think. Sure, there were a few tight rounds, but I won handily,” said Cameron. “I’m motivated to prove that the first fight wasn’t a fluke for either of us.”

Cameron further suggested that a change to three-minute rounds could be an interesting development, mirroring Amanda Serrano’s recent advocacy. “If she’s pushing for it, why can’t we?” Cameron pondered.

She also touched upon the subject of not receiving her due recognition. “Even now, the spotlight’s more on Katie; it’s basically her homecoming event. But having the ringwalk second this time means a lot to me.”

Cameron is gearing up for a different type of battle this time around. “While I have a lot of respect for Katie outside the ring, within that square circle, it’s a different story. I’m planning to go in there and do some real damage. I know I have the skills to beat her, she can’t hurt me. I’m planning to come in stronger, bigger, and way more aggressive.”

Tickets for this make-or-break event will be available for purchase starting on Monday, September 25, for Matchroom Fight Pass Members, with priority sales on Tuesday, September 26, and general sales commencing on Wednesday, September 27. Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster & StageFront with prices ranging from €80 to €1000 VIP.