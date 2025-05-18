Bob Arum Labels Devin Haney’s Performance Against Jose Ramirez a “Disgrace” Amidst Speculation of Fear and a Looming Ryan Garcia Rematch

Promoter Bob Arum says it was “disgraceful” the way Devin Haney fought against Jose Ramirez, not engaging, a fearful look in their fight on May 2nd at Times Square in New York. Arum sees Haney (32-0, 15 KOs) as a fighter who was paid a lot of money and had a “super” payday against Ryan Garcia waiting for him as long as he was victorious.

(Credit: Geoffrrey Knott/Matchroom)

Bob feels there was no “incentive” for Devin to try to entertain, because he wouldn’t want to take any risks with the promise of a mega-money rematch with Garcia in the pipeline for October.

Post-Garcia Fear

Fans saw Haney’s reason for playing it safe as a sign that he’s scared to be hit due to the lingering effects from the beating he took against Ryan Garcia in his last fight in April 2024. Haney’s confidence is gone.

He wasn’t going to take any chances of Ramirez doing the same thing to him and ruining not only the rematch with Ryan but also his career. Even Devin, at his best, firing on all cylinders, is no match for the top welterweights, Jaron Ennis and Brian Norman Jr. He doesn’t possess the chin or the power. Haney was only good at 135 when he had a size advantage over his opposition.

“Devin Haney is a very good fighter. You saw the fight with [Jose] Ramirez. That was a disgrace,” said Bob Arum to the media, talking about Devin Haney’s poor performance on the May 2nd card at Times Square.

Haney only threw 224 punches, but he’s never been an offensive fighter. He’s always been a jabber who moved a lot and held nonstop. It’s Turki Alalshikh’s fault for choosing Haney for his Times Square card. There are over a dozen more entertaining fighters from the 147 and 140-lb divisions that Turki could have selected, but he wanted Haney. This is what he got.

Arum: “Terrible for Boxing”

“If you’re Devin Haney and you’re getting good money for the fight against Ramirez, and you’re going to get super money to fight [Ryan] Garcia, because he assumed Garcia would win, then why would he take any risks? But that’s not good for boxing. That’s terrible for boxing,” said Arum.