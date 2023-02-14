Joyce vs. Zhang Ticket Information

TICKETS FOR THE Copper Box clash between heavyweight giants Joe Joyce and Zhilei Zhang on Saturday April 15 are on sale today available from ticketmaster.co.uk

The WBO Interim world heavyweight title – held by the unbeaten Briton – will be on the line when the pair collide, live on BT Sport, with the winner in line to take on the holder of the full title, which is currently Oleksandr Usyk.

“You can expect a lot of big bangs from myself and Zhilei!” predicted the Big Juggernaut. “It is going to be a great, great fight, you haven’t seen me against a tall southpaw yet and someone who can really hit and test my chin.

“You will see if I can knock him down and see how our styles gel. It will be explosive and I don’t think it is going the distance. I know what to do with southpaws, so it should be good.”

Also featuring at the Copper Box will be the return of Denzel Bentley with a defence of his British middleweight title against Scottish challenger Kieran Smith. Peacock Gym puncher Bentley is back fighting in London after his unsuccessful WBO world title tilt against Janibek Alimkhanuly in November.

Commonwealth super bantamweight champion Dennis McCann will make a first defence of the title he won via defeating Joe Ham last time out, with his Queensberry iBox Gym teammate Sam Noakes defending his WBC International Silver and Commonwealth lightweight titles.

Super lightweight Sonny Liston Ali will fight in a six-rounder with Dagenham super welterweight Joel Kodua fighting over four.

Further exciting additions to the card will be announced shortly.

