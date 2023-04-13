Oscar De La Hoya already talking rematch for Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia

Promoter Oscar De La Hoya is already excitedly talking about a potential rematch between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis if their April 22nd fight is a competitive affair that brings in good numbers on Showtime PPV.

(Photo credit: Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions)

There’s little doubt that fans will purchase the Davis vs. Garcia event in huge numbers and won’t mind paying the $84.99 PPV price tag.

An upset victory for Ryan Garcia would guarantee a rematch and huge PPV numbers. That worst thing would be a blowout win for Tank Davis because he’s already the favorite with the oddsmakers, and he doesn’t have the same following that Ryan does on social media.

Although Tank’s former promoter Leonard Ellerbe brags about him being a PPV attract, his numbers have never been spectacular. His fights have still been on PPV, but they’ve been mediocre.

This time, Tank will be involved in a PPV event that will likely do well, but that’s only because Ryan is involved. For once, Tank is fighting someone on PPV that fans want to see.

“I don’t want to put down Gervonta. I’ve been in this position before with the s**t talking, and it’s all part of the game. Let them do that. I’m going to that. I’m going to stay out of it because I can say a lot of s**t,” said Oscar De La Hoya to K.O. Artist Sports.

“You’re going to see the biggest boxing event of the year, and what’s exciting about it is we might have a rematch,” De La Hoya continued about the Tank Davis vs. Ryan Garcia fight. “Who knows, depending on the outcome.

“Once Ryan wins, the tables are going to turn. That’s all I’m going to say,” said De La Hoya when asked if there will be a rehydration clause for the Davis-Garcia rematch.

“It’s from one fighter to another. I can see exactly where Ryan is at, and he is focused. He literally has that eye of the tiger. He knows what he has to do.

“Since he started boxing at the age of seven, this is the moment where he knows he has to shine. He knows that. I see it in his eyes. It’s something you can only see and feel. It’s pretty special.

“Being in these big fights myself, you see the focus and the determination he has. It’s incredible. I told him this fight week this is when you’re supposed to converse your energy. This is where you’re supposed to be serious and locked in, focused and angry.

“Once you make the weight, you feel a little bit better, but you just keep that tension. Then on Saturday night, the first bell rings, and boom. It’s automatic. So it’s all about feeling those nerves.

“I’ve been there many times. It’s all about feeling the anger, feeling the nerves, and thinking about the pain you went through working out and making weight, this and that, and just unleashing on Saturday night. Smart.

“He should have his own game plan. I can fight for anybody,” said De La Hoya when asked what game plan he would want for Ryan Garcia.

“I can give him advice, but all I can say is the jab in boxing will go a long way, and nobody uses it, and nobody has a better jab than Ryan Garcia. So that’s the #1 advice I’ve always given him,” said De La Hoya.