Video: Watch Janibek Alimkhanuly flatten Ngamissengue with a brutal KO!

Janibek Alimkhanuly Wipes Out Anauel Ngamissengue To Retain WBO/IBF Middleweight Titles

Today in a glorious homecoming in Kazakhstan, unified middle champ Janibek Alimkhanuly – who just might be the best 160 pounder in the world today, and for sure wants the big-fight (s) opportunity to prove it – smashed an over-matched challenger as he scored a 5th round stoppage win. Alimkhanuly, who holds the IBF and WBO middleweight belts, wiped out the Congolese, France-based Anauel Ngamissengue in the fifth round, this with two snapping left hooks to the head.

The challenger went down, but he got up, somehow, and was then saved from more hurt by the referee, this as his corner were up on the ring apron. Now 17-0(12), Alimkhanuly is in desperate need of more capable opposition, but so many of the big names seem to want nothing to do with this dangerously talented southpaw.

Ngamissengue, a former Olympian like Alimkhanuly, tried his best today, but he was out of his depth (as Ring Mag pointed out, today’s two-belt world title challenger was coming off a win over a guy who had a 12-32-2 record, and today’s fight was Ngamissengue’s first 12 rounder) and he is now 14-1(9).

Alimkhanuly, who has now stopped 10 of his last 11 foes, really is a major talent. But how great? How special? How much can Alimkhanuly achieve in the sport if the marquee names continue to avoid him (if you subscribe to this school of thought, growing bigger and bigger as it is)?

Janibek has called out Canelo, saying he would move up to 168 pounds, while after today’s nastily impressive KO win, Alimkhanuly called again for unification fights with Carlos Adames, who holds the WBC middleweight title, and Erislandy Lara, who is the current WBA champ at the weight.

For what it’s worth, I think Alimkhanuly would beat both of his fellow middleweight rivals, by KO or stoppage, AND he would beat Canelo; a man who you will never hear mention Alimkhanuly’s name.

What do you guys think – is Alimkhanuly the best middleweight on the planet right now?