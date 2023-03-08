Ryan Garcia vs Gervonta Davis: Start Time, Date, How To Watch

SHOWTIME SPORTS will provide live streaming coverage of this week’s back-to-back, coast-to-coast kickoff press conferences featuring five-time, three-division world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis and hard-hitting sensation “King” Ryan Garcia as the boxing superstars square off for the first time to preview their long-awaited clash taking place Saturday, April 22 headlining live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

The pair will first meet at 12:30 p.m. ET/9:30 a.m. PT on Wednesday at the Palladium Times Square before flying across the country to meet with press at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on Thursday.

Davis vs. Garcia is widely considered a battle to become the next face of boxing, as the two unbeaten and wildly popular competitors bring passionate fan bases to what promises to be an exciting matchup of styles in the ring.

The press conferences are hosted by SHOWTIME Boxing host and “The Last Stand” podcaster Brian Custer and will stream live on the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel, SHOWTIME Boxing Facebook page and Premier Boxing Champions YouTube channel.

Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell, hosts of the award-winning video podcast MORNING KOMBAT, will serve as the hosts of Wednesday’s live stream while Campbell and noted combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani will host Thursday’s live stream. The links and embed codes are listed below.

The biggest rivalry of the modern boxing era will finally settle its score in early 2023 when Southern California superstar “King” Ryan Garcia takes on Baltimore’s Gervonta “Tank” Davis. Las Vegas, Nevada, the historic home of boxing’s greatest grudge matches, will play host to one of the most anticipated fights to date, as the undefeated fighters put their perfect records on the line in a 12-round, 136-pound catchweight bout.

Like all great boxing rivalries, including Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier, Marvin Hagler vs. Thomas Hearns, Arturo Gatti vs. Micky Ward, to the most recent enmity between Manny Pacquiao vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. – King Ryan and Tank have circled each other for years, each calling the other out in a war of words as both built up undefeated resumes and scored knockout after knockout.

“This is the fight I want and this is the fight boxing needs. The hype, the storylines, the two athletes defining their sport inside the ring and out,” said Garcia. “I am going to knock Tank out and take my place as the face of our incredible sport, and I’m bringing a new generation of boxing fans with me. I appreciate Tank volunteering to get beat so that I can get to work.”

Garcia has built up an impressive resume across multiple weight classes, knocking out Olympian Luke Campbell in a 7th round TKO for the interim WBC lightweight belt, and most recently defeating Javier Fortuna in a 6th round knockout in front of a packed, star-studded audience at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles this July.

Since then, he has been adamant about making his next bout the faceoff boxing fans have wanted to see for years, against longtime rival, Davis. As other banner boxing matches fell apart this fall, Garcia became a vocal advocate for player empowerment in the sport, arguing that negotiations among networks and promoters shouldn’t hold fighters and fans back from the superstar clashes the sport deserves. By saying what fans and fighters have felt for years, Garcia’s bold stance won him accolades across both the boxing community and the professional sports world.

GERVONTA DAVIS

“We’re back at it. This time we got another dance partner. I know that it’s going to be tough. This fight is definitely going to be tough. But this is what we came to do. We want the big fights.

“I’ve been boxing since I was seven. I fought a lot coming up. I’m just happy to be a part of this moment and share the ring with a young fighter like Ryan Garcia who’s daring himself to be great. He talked his way into this fight. April 22 he’s going to have to show it.

“I’m coming from Baltimore and a lot of people don’t make it from there. I’m just happy to be a part of this event. I couldn’t have done this by myself. I had a great team that got me here.

“We’ve stayed focused and kept our head down and continued to grind. That’s what really matters.

“I think this is important because we’re both young. Both of us are at our peak. A lot of young fighters don’t fight each other. We both made our name coming up and the time is now. We’re both great fighters and we put it all on the line.

“All I have to do is keep working and beat whoever they put in front of me. That starts with Ryan Garcia.

“My strategy is going to depend on what he brings that night. Whether he’s coming fast or slow, I always want to take my time. It all depends on what he brings.

“This is going to be an explosive fight. It’s two young guys who are hungry. It’s all about who wants it more. Whoever is really built like that, that’s who’s going to win. Nobody can fight for him. It’s about who’s got that dog in them.”

RYAN GARCIA

“This is a fight that I’ve been wanting for a very long time. To be a champion, you have to beat the best. It’s not about the titles, it’s about who you beat. It’s a testimony to the respect I have for Gervonta as a fighter.

“I want to be the best. During this whole journey, I put boxing first and the fans first. I had to accept a lot of stipulations, but my power comes from within and from above. My strength comes from my heart.

“We really came together and conquered the poison that’s been stopping boxing from making the biggest fights. We found a way.

“April 22 is the time where the words won’t matter anymore. The truth will come out. We’re both great fighters and we’ll settle it in the ring.

“If you look at boxing, it’s been hard to get prime fighters together. It usually happens too late. This is a moment that boxing has been longing for. You really can’t make a bigger fight than this.

“This is a defining moment in our careers. This is about legacy. This is about who really wants the crown.

“’Tank’ has the image of a devastating puncher. He’s a great fighter. I’ll know within myself what type of fighter I am after this fight. This is what I’ve always wanted.

“I just didn’t want to take the risk of an interim fight before this one. There are a lot of little things that can happen. I didn’t wait this long to mess it up at the finish line.

“I’m going to be ready for 12 rounds. You have to respect your opponent. You can’t just jump in to get a knockout. It might be more of a mental fight than people might believe. Different opponents make you approach fights in different ways.”

Stephen Espinoza, President, SHOWTIME Sports

“Tank Davis vs. Ryan Garcia is one of the biggest and most exciting fights that can be made in boxing. We have two supremely talented boxers, both in their prime, who have amassed huge fanbases, meeting in a career defining fight. This is the epitome of a crossover boxing event. All credit to Tank and Ryan for staying the course and giving the fans the fight they want.

“SHOWTIME has delivered the three biggest pay-per-view events in television history and we are thrilled to add this marquee event to our list of culture-moving matchups.”

Oscar De La Hoya:

“The fans have been crystal clear that the fight they want is Ryan versus Tank. Golden Boy Promotions and I are proud to be leading the drive to get this fight signed and are excited to get a deal finalized ASAP. It’s high time that those outside the ring stop getting in the way of those who want nothing more than to get into the ring and fight. Our motto has always been that the fans come first, and this is just another example of how we’re leading by example.”