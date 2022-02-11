WiIlliam Zepeda To Fight Luis Viedas As The Co-main Event For Munguia Vs. Ballard

Mexico’s undefeated rising star, William “Camaron” Zepeda (24-0, 22 KOs) of San Mateo Atenco, Mexico, returns to the ring on February 19 against Luis “Bofo” Viedas (29-11-1, 10 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico. The 10-round lightweight fight will serve as the co-main event for Munguia vs. Ballard and will be streamed live worldwide on DAZN from the iconic Plaza Monumental de Playas de Tijuana.

Also on the fight card and part of the DAZN broadcast, undefeated Rafael “El Divino” Espinoza (17-0, 14 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico, is set to face Alie “Demolition Man” Laurel (18-6-1, 11 KOs) of Manila, Philippines in a 10-round featherweight event. Opening the DAZN broadcasts, Diego “Azabache” Torres Nunez (13-0, 13 KOs) from Zapopan, Mexico, will be looking to continue his undefeated and perfect KO record when he faces fellow countryman Jonathan “Perita” Escobedo Martinez (8-2-1, 2 KOs) in an 8-round super lightweight fight.

“I feel very excited to fight on DAZN in Tijuana, the cradle of boxing! Fighting in front of the Mexican boxing fans that created big legends like Julio Cesar Chavez and Erik’ El Terrible’ Morales will elevate my profile in front of the boxing community,” said William Zepeda. “Very soon, everyone will know my name, ‘Camaron’ Zepeda. I am also proud to represent Golden Boy, my team, and my family. I have come a long way and will show off all the hard work to give all the boxing fans a great show on February 19.”

“I am putting everything on the line for this opportunity,” said Luis Viedas. “I have been training hard, and although Zepeda is a tough fighter, I am fully confident in my ability to be victorious on February 19.”

“William Zepeda is a very exciting fighter to watch; he comes forward, he has power, speed, he is the whole package,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman, and CEO of Golden Boy. “Every time I see him, he gets better and better, and I know he will deliver a great night of boxing in Tijuana, Mexico on February 19.”

One of the most exciting lightweight fighters to come out of Mexico, William “Camaron” Zepeda, is an undefeated fighter known for his devastating punching power. With a 91% KO ratio, Zepeda has only gone the distance twice in his career, first in 2016 and the second in 2017. Since then, the fighter has defeated every fighter via knockout, including tough contenders Roberto “Rifle” Ramirez and Hector “El Finito” Tanajara. Zepeda was last seen in the ring in November 2021, defeating John Vicente Moralde via knockout in the fourth round.

Luis “Bofo” Viedas of Tijuana, Mexico, has been a local staple on the Tijuana boxing scene since his professional debut in 2006. After a slow 2020 due to the pandemic, Vedas stayed active in 2021 when he was able to fight four times, winning bouts against Jose Luis Araiza, Luis Gerard Perez Salas, and Francisco Coronado. Now, Viedas is looking for an opportunity to prove he is still in his prime when he faces William Zepeda on February 19.

Also, on the fight card and part of the non-broadcasted fight card Jorge “Chino” Garcia (22-3, 18 KOs) of Los Mochis, Mexico, will participate in a 10-round super welterweight fight against Jesus “Dengue” Nunez Rodriguez (19-8-2, 13 KOs) of Sinaloa, Mexico.

Argi Cortes (21-2-2, 10 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico is set to face Rogelio Romero (14-5, 7 KOs) of Tlaxcala, Mexico in a 10-round super flyweight fight.

Monterrey’s Arely “Ametralladora” Mucino (30-3-2, 10 KOs) is scheduled to take on Marisol Sanchez (12-9, 5 KOs) of Chiapas, Mexico, in an 8-round flyweight fight.

Opening up the fight card at the Plaza Monumental de Playas de Tijuana, the undefeated Evan Sanchez (9-0, 6 KOs) of Parlier, California, will face Abraham “Pitbull” Juarez (19-8, 8 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico in a 6-round super welterweight event.

Munguia vs. Ballard is a 12-round fight for the WBO Intercontinental Middleweight Title presented by Golden Boy in association with Zanfer Boxing. The fight will take place on Saturday, February 19 at Plaza Monumental de Playas de Tijuana in Tijuana, Mexico and will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN worldwide, excluding Mexico.

Tickets for Munguia vs. Ballard are on sale now and are priced at $250MX, $700MX, $2,000MX, $3,500MX, $5,000MX not including applicable service charges. Tickets will be available for purchase at www.arema.com.mx and at their participating retailers.