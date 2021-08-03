David Lemieux popped the question to Jenn Abel upon her return from Tokyo

Eye of the Tiger Management’s powerful slugger, David Lemieux, was anxiously waiting for his wife Jennifer Abel, at the Pierre Elliott Trudeau airport in Montreal on Monday August 2. It was with excitement and filled with pride that David Lemieux awaited the arrival of the excellent diver and new silver medalist of the Olympic Games of Tokyo to ask for her hand in marriage.

“I’ve been thinking about it for a long time, but I wanted to wait for the right moment. It was important to me that she completed her Olympic mission before making the big request. I am extremely proud of her and of all that she has accomplished despite the complications for all the athletes caused by this global pandemic. I followed all of her performances day after day and I chose to propose to her directly at the airport as soon as she arrived, in front of all our relatives. I couldn’t have hoped for better than that for her with a very different year this has been and I am happy to take this next step of my life with her, ”said David Lemieux in a telephone interview following his proposal.

For her part, Jennifer Abel was extremely surprised and moved by this extraordinary welcome given by her fiancé. The simple fact of reuniting with loved ones after a great and long international competition like the Olympic Games represents a very moving moment for any athlete. However, to be received with a ring and her better half clearly expressing his desire to continue their union for the rest of her life was the “icing on the cake” for the powerful Quebec diver.

“Despite this difficult year for everyone, I could not have hoped for better. I’m happy to come back with a silver medal even though I would have liked to win one individually as well. During the competition, I didn’t feel that people weren’t there with me since my relatives and David were supporting me at all times. Besides, I think David has gotten used to the same time difference as me despite the fact he stayed here. When I arrived, I had no words, I was so surprised and happy. On the other hand, my face said it all! It couldn’t have been better! I too am ready to move on to a new chapter in my life with David,” said talented diver Jennifer Abel.

The sports couple was also in simultaneous routine treatment, during our telephone interview, with their physiotherapist. For his part, the powerful Laval hitter continues his intensive training with his team led by coach Marc Ramsay to regain a world title of his division in the near future. Jennifer Abel, meanwhile, will take a few moments to rest and fully experience all her emotions in the company of the people she loves.