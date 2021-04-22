Christian Mbilli defeats Jesus Antonio Gutierrez – Boxing Results

Christian Mbilli (18-0-0, 17 KOs) maintained his immaculate record tonight against Jesus Antonio Gutierrez (27-5-2, 14 KOs) at the Military Academy at West Point in New York on Twitch Tv. It was accompanied by his coaches Marc Ramsay and Samuel Décarie that Mbilli managed to put an end to hostilities during the 5th assault against Gutierrez.

(Photo credit: Tom Hogan / Ring City USA)

“I am very happy with my performance. It was solid! I just sent out a message to the rest of the super middleweight around the world. I’m ready for anyone,” said Mbilli as he stepped out of the ring.

Despite the postponement of his fight against Khytrov, Christian Mbilli kept up his efforts in training to finally face the tough Mexican, Jesus Antonio Gutierrez. the Mexican, who faced many boxers of the elite of his division such as Gabriel Rosado, Esquiva Falcao, and Steven Butler, among others, was aggressive from the start of the fight, he who agreed to fight toe to toe with Mbilli.

Despite his opponent’s intentions, Mbilli dominated Gutierrez from the first minute of the duel, in addition to winning all the exchanges of this fight. Mbilli managed to set his pace and use his power shots to finish the job with a powerful left hook to Gutierrez’s head with one minute and ten seconds remaining in round five.

“I am very proud of Christian’s performance. He showed great skills and we know Christian wants to face the best. We will therefore continue to work hard to find him the best possible opportunities so that he obtains a world championship fight, ”explained Eye of the Tiger Management President Camille Estephan.