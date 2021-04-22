Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul heading to June 6th in Miami

Floyd Mayweather Jr is on course to face YouTuber Logan Paul on Sunday, June 6th, in Miami, Florida. According to TMZ, the June 6th date isn’t official yet, but that’s the one that their sources are telling them it’s heading to.

TMZ says Mayweather’s team really wants the Sunday date for the fight with Logan. Although they’re not saying why Mayweather wants the fight on Sunday, it’s obvious they won’t want the date to conflict with the Triller PPV card that will take place on Saturday, June 5th.

Placing the Mayweather – Paul fight on Sunday will make it safe from any fights running up against it on the night. It’s rare for boxing events to be staged on Sundays.

Staging the Mayweather vs. Paul fight in Miami will make it possible that it’ll be able to bring in a crowd. Just how many and that will be willing to pay to see this match-up is the important question.

Logan has a ton of fans on social media that might be willing to come to see him fight Mayweather, even if he has no chance of winning the fight.

According to The Athletic, Showtime will be televising the Mayweather fight on pay-per-view. There’s no word on the price point for the fight.

Mayweather’s last two professional fights against Conor McGregor and Manny Pacquiao went for $100 per household. However, that was a long time ago, and those were matches that boxing fans were looking forward to.

Mayweather’s bout with Logan Paul is slated to be an exhibition match, and it’s been heavily criticized by fans worldwide.

In other words, it’s a fight that fans aren’t looking forward to, and many of them are angry that they would even be asked to pay to see such a mismatch.

It’s one thing for Mayweather to fight a former UFC champion in Conor McGregor, but it’s an entirely different story in hand-picking a YouTuber.

It’s like trying to sell a fight against a cashier from your local grocery. Who is going to want to pay to see a fight like that? It’s like stealing money.

Earlier on Thursday, there were reports that the boxing superstar Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs) was planning to face the winless Logan (0-1) on June 5th. Still, that date made zero sense because it would have run up against the Triller pay-per-view card on that date headlined by Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos Jr.

While the Teofimo-Kambosos card isn’t expected to bring in many PPV buys due to it being a poor fight, it would still be competition for Mayweather’s match against the 26-year-old Logan.

Given that the Mayweather – Logan fight is viewed as a mismatch, they can’t afford competition from any fights on the same night.

Mayweather and Logan Paul were previously set to fight earlier this year on February 20th, but the fight had to be postponed. Supposedly, the reason was because of COVID.

There were rumors that the interest was too low from fans at the time, and there zero buzz about the fight for obvious reasons.

It was clearly an example of overreach on Mayweather’s part. Selling mismatches against McGregor and Andre Berto worked, but the fans were rumored to have no interest in seeing Mayweather fight Logan.

It was believed recently that Mayweather had scrapped the idea of fighting Logan, but he came out of nowhere this week to let his fans know that he’s got five cities he’s interested in staging the fight.

One can assume that the success of the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren fight last Saturday night on Triller PPV may have convinced Mayweather to change his mind and take the fight with Logan after all.

Jake vs. Askren is a much different animal than the Mayweather vs. Logan fight. Askren was just an old fat washed-up MMA fighter who was arguably 20 + lbs overweight and coming off hip surgery.

Jake had a chance against a fighter like that, but Logan doesn’t have any of that going for him in facing Mayweather.