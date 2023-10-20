Alexis Rocha Vs. Giovani Santillan: date, time, how to watch

As the date approaches for their welterweight fight live on DAZN, Alexis Rocha from Santa Ana, the reigning NABO Welterweight Champion with a record of 23 wins and one loss, boasting 15 KOs, is set to meet San Diego’s still unbeaten Giovani Santillan, who stands impressively at 31-0 with 16 KOs.

The two fighters took to the stage in a press conference today, heightening the excitement for their upcoming clash. This 12-round battle, slated for Saturday, October 21 at the Kia Forum, unfolds under the aegis of Top Rank. Fight enthusiasts can flood into the venue starting 3:00 p.m. PT, with the action kicking off just five minutes later and the global DAZN coverage rolling from 5:00 p.m. PT.

Sharing the limelight, John “Scrappy” Ramirez, who holds an unblemished 12-0 record, is prepped for a significant 12-round skirmish in the WBA Super Flyweight Title Eliminator with Ronal Batista, standing at 15-3. Meanwhile, an exciting 10-round flyweight tussle will feature Ricardo “El Niño” Sandoval from Rialto, with a solid 22-2 record, squaring off against Victor Sandoval, who’s notched an impressive 37 victories.

The evening peaks with a championship defense that’s nothing short of electrifying, thanks to the partnership of Miguel Cotto Promotions and Sampson Boxing. Arely “Ametralladora” Muciño, a four-time World Champion and the present IBF Flyweight Titleholder with a record of 32-3-2, is ready to clash with the undefeated Gabriela Fundora from Coachella Valley, who’s fast making a name for herself with an 11-0 record. Kicking off the broadcast, David “Dynamite” Stevens, hopes to keep his 13-0 record untarnished in an eight-round super middleweight fight against the promising Joeshon James from Sacramento, California.

The undercard features Iyana “Roxy” Verduzco from San Fernando, who’s all geared up for her professional debut in a four-round lightweight fight, facing Clarice Morales, still seeking her first win. Setting the stage for the night, Fabian Guzman from Orange, CA, with a perfect start of 2-0, is scheduled for a four-round middleweight bout against Rueben Johnson, eager to turn his luck around.

In a twist of fate, Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr., initially on the card, has withdrawn due to COVID-like symptoms, prioritizing health and safety for all involved. His absence from the Rocha vs. Santillan event is a reminder that in life, as in boxing, unexpected blows can indeed alter the game.

ALEXIS “LEX” ROCHA, HOLDER OF THE NABO WELTERWEIGHT TITLE: “I’m grateful to Giovani Santillan and his crew for accepting this fight. We both sensed this day would eventually arrive. We’re right on the cusp of battling for a title. He’s prepared, and so am I. It’s going to be intense. This fan-friendly fight holds the promise of a knockout for either of us, making it a must-see event.”

GIOVANI “GALLO DE ORO” SANTILLAN, CONTENDER IN THE WELTERWEIGHT DIVISION: “My training has been intense, and I’m thrilled for this chance. My goal is to fully seize this moment and send a clear message. Being the main event at the Kia Forum allows me to introduce myself to the world. This opportunity holds significant meaning for me, and it promises to be an exhilarating evening.”

JOHN “SCRAPPY” RAMIREZ, SUPER FLYWEIGHT CONTENDER: “We devised a strategy, focusing on selecting the right fights to propel us toward a world title. Despite the skepticism, I believed in my journey to this point. I committed my goals to paper, visualized them, and turned them into reality. Reaching this stage isn’t the challenge; it’s maintaining my position here that requires resilience. And I’m committed to proving my staying power. Don’t forget to tune in on October 21.”

BERNARD HOPKINS, PARTNER AT GOLDEN BOY PROMOTIONS: “A heartfelt thank you to everyone who backs Golden Boy and our goals. Now’s the time for action. To all the fighters here, this is your moment. So, go ahead and captivate the audience if you’re up to it. Remember, the global audience is watching. My gratitude to all.”

OSCAR DE LA HOYA, CHAIRMAN, AND CEO OF GOLDEN BOY PROMOTIONS: “Our commitment to delivering on the promise I made to boxing fans remains strong—we’re dedicated to collaborating broadly to organize the most compelling fights. This event is brimming with talent, featuring a championship fight, a significant title decider, and a challenging fight for one of our brightest up-and-comers.”

Alexis Rocha Vs. Giovani Santillan Start Time

Q: When is the Rocha vs. Santillan fight scheduled?

A: The fight is scheduled for Saturday, October 21.

Q: What time does the event begin?

A: The broadcast is set to begin at 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. UK time.

Q: At what time are the main event ringwalks expected?

A: The main event ringwalks are estimated to be at 12 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. UK time, but this is subject to the duration of the undercard fights.

Q: Can I stream the Rocha vs. Santillan fight on DAZN?

A: Yes, the card will be streamed live on DAZN in over 200 countries around the world.

Q: Where will the fight take place?

A: The fight will be held at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

Q: What are the fights on the Rocha vs. Santillan fight card?

A: Here’s the lineup: