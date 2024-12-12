Rocha vs. Curiel: Someone’s getting tossed off the 147 ladder

The most intriguing matchup for this coming weekend is Alexis Rocha squaring off against prospect Raul Curiel this Saturday, which will be streaming live on DAZN.

Four years ago, Rocha was in a similar spot Curial’s in as Raul attempted to climb the ladder at welterweight from prospect to full-blown contender. At 16-0, Alexis Rocha was defeated by then-unbeaten Rashidi Ellis. Rocha ever so slowly managed to get back closer to title contention range, rattling off seven straight victories only to be stopped in 6 rounds by Giovanni Santillan.

Back to the drawing board, Rocha has now won two fights in a row. He needs to prove this Saturday he still belongs in the conversation as a contender with hopes of something bigger. His opponent’s record is 15-0, with 13 wins coming by knockout. Raul Curiel is stepping up to face his toughest opponent to date, an experienced fighter in Rocha.

Will Curiel pass the test is the question? To answer that question, before we get the results in the ring, one has to use an eye test in a few fights on his resume to decide. Curiel’s best opposition on paper was vet Brad Solomon and Kendo Castaneda. Although a clean win via stoppage in the 7th round, Jeremy Ramos gave Raul some quality, hard-earned rounds.

Raul competed in the 2016 Olympics for team Mexico. He has good pop on his punches, throwing two- and three-punch combinations. Curiel attacks the body and head while landing short hooks and uppercuts on the inside. Raul has decent footwork and can take a half or full step back using angles to get out of range. Curiel doesn’t move on the outside throughout the fight but is more than capable of using his feet when fighters try to attack, especially with lead punches.

How will Raul defend himself when forced to the ropes versus a more advanced fighter like Rocha? In what amounts to basically a 50-50 prediction outcome, the betting odds actually place Rocha as a slight underdog. Alexis is definitely a solid value, sitting anywhere from +100 to +110. In a pick’em matchup, this boxing junkie leans in favor of Raul just by a hair.

My Official Prediction is Raul Curiel by Split-Decision.

PODCAST LINK: http://tobtr.com/12391786

Side Note: 154-pound Contender Charles Conwell is on the card and, if successful, will be looking for a legitimate opponent in 2025.

Rocha vs. Curiel: Welterweight Showdown

Main Event : Alexis Rocha vs. Raul Curiel (Welterweight)

: Alexis Rocha vs. Raul Curiel (Welterweight) Date : Saturday, December 14, 2024

: Saturday, December 14, 2024 Time : Event Start : 8:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 a.m. UK (Sunday) Main Event Ringwalks : Approx. 11:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 a.m. UK (Sunday)

: Broadcast: Live on DAZN (available in over 200 countries)

Fight Card

Alexis Rocha vs. Raul Curiel – Welterweight Charles Conwell vs. Gerardo Vergara – Super Welterweight John Ramirez vs. Ephraim Bui – Super Flyweight Marlon Esparza vs. Arely Mucino – Super Flyweight Victor Morales vs. TBA – Super Featherweight

How to Watch

Broadcast Details:

DAZN is streaming the event live globally, except in restricted regions.

Compatible with smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, streaming devices, and web browsers.

Subscription Options:

Monthly and Annual Plans: Both provide access to boxing matches, documentaries, magazine shows, and more sports coverage.

