Isaac Chamberlain Decisions Mikael Lawal – Boxing Results

Last night in London at the historic York Hall, Isaac Chamberlain won a 12 round decision over Mikael Lawal to take the British and Commonwealth cruiserweight titles. After 12 sessions that saw Chamberlain box cleverly, patiently and confidently, scores were wide in his favour at 119-111, 118-111, 118-111.

New champ Chamberlain is now 16-2(8). Lawal, the defending British champ, the Commonwealth belt vacant, lost for the first time in going to 17-1(11).

Last night’s fight was bumped up to main event status with the late cancellation, due to injury, of the Dan Azeez-Joshua Buatsi fight. Chamberlain was quite emotional in victory, recalling how he had a limited amateur career and how he had low self-esteem as a younger person. The 29 year old might now go on to get a shot at winning a world title.

Chris Billam-Smith, the reigning WBO cruiserweight champ who holds a points win over Chamberlain, was at ringside last night, and the two men could possibly box a rematch next year some time. Before that, Billam-Smith is expected to face Mateusz Masternak in December, while Chamberlain can enjoy his big win.

Chamberlain outsmarted Lawal last night, his clever boxing enjoyable to watch. Who knows how far Chamberlain can go? The 29 year old, a pro since January of 2015, with his other loss coming via decision to Lawrence Okolie, has quite a story and he is easy to root for. It really would be some achievement if the man from Brixton managed to go all the way to the world title.

Another interesting fight for Chamberlain would perhaps be a return go at Okolie. In light of Okolie’s pretty awful performance in his fight with Billam-Smith, who wins between these two now? Some interesting times in the cruiserweight division on the British scene.

As for Lawal, onwards defeat is not the end of the world by any stretch, and surely the Nigerian-born Londoner can cone again. Who knows, maybe Chamberlain and Lawal will wind up meeting again one day?