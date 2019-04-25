UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Jacare vs. Hermansson





Main Event Ronaldo SouzaJack Hermansson

Main card exclusively on ESPN+ available on the ESPN App, ESPN.com and connected TV devices. To subscribe, visit espnplus.com/ufc

Prelims on ESPN and the ESPN App (Spanish); Early Prelims on ESPN2 and the ESPN App (Spanish)

UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ this Saturday, April 27, live from BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, features a middleweight bout between top 10 contenders and two of UFC’s most dynamic finishers as No. 10 Jack “The Joker” Hermansson, steps up to the plate for the biggest opportunity of his career and takes on UFC’s No. 4 Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza, who enters the Octagon focused on a victory for a UFC title shot.

The main card will be live and available exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S, starting at 9 p.m. ET. The main card can be watched live on ESPN+ in both English and Spanish. The prelims will air nationally on ESPN and the ESPN App (Spanish) at 7 p.m. ET., and the early prelims will air on ESPN2 and the ESPN App (Spanish) beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET.

ESPN+ will feature the exclusive UFC Fight Night Pre-Show, on location in Sunrise hosted by Karyn Bryant, former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping, beginning at 4 p.m. ET on Friday, April 26. ESPN+ will also present a live, exclusive UFC Fight Night Post Show, immediately following the event.

Calling the live action will be play-by-play announcer Jon Anik, alongside color commentary specialist former two-time UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties. Production for all UFC events on ESPN+ and ESPN is provided by UFC. UFC’s Spanish-language commentary for UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ will be provided by Victor Davila on the play-by-play, with Brandon Moreno as analyst.

ESPN.com coverage of UFCÒ FIGHT NIGHT: JACARE vs. HERMANSSON includes an exclusive video and written feature from Brett Okamoto on Florida native and UFC rising star Roosevelt Roberts who will be facing off Thomas Gifford in the lightweight division. Additional exclusive content includes a statistical breakdown of the main event, and a complete event guide from Okamoto and Jeff Wagenheim. Complete coverage of the Fight Night will be provided throughout the weekend.

On the ESPN App and ESPN.com fans can turn to MMA Fightcenter, the new live, data-driven digital experience featuring live fight statistics (including strikes by significance and body region, time in control and takedowns), fight cards for every fight from UFC events, fighter profile cards and more. Each fight night, MMA Fightcenter will visualize the strikes and damage absorbed by fighters through dynamic color-represented animations, providing fight fans an innovative companion experience to the live event.

On ESPN+, UFC is always on – 24/7/365 – with anytime access to more than 200 hours of high-quality, on-demand UFC content, including the UFC’s greatest fights, biggest stars and full replays of select events and more. ESPN+ also brings fans the original weekly series Ariel & The Bad Guy, featuring MMA journalist and insider Ariel Helwani and professional athlete Chael Sonnen.

The ESPN social team will bring fans images, stories and information throughout the week and weekend, on the @ESPNMMA handles on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

See the full UFC on ESPN event schedule ESPN.com MMA.

UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Jacare vs. Hermansson (All times ET)