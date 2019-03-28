UFC Fight Night on ESPN: Barboza vs. Gaethje in Philadelphia

Main Card Edson Barboza Justin Gaethje, Featured Bout Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Michelle Waterson – Early Prelims to Stream Exclusively on ESPN+. To subscribe, visit espnplus.com/ufc





UFC Fight Night on ESPN returns Saturday, March 30 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania with a fight of the year lightweight bout between knockout artists Edson Barboza and Justin Gaethje. The card also features a pivotal strawweight bout between Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Michelle Waterson.

UFC Fight Night on ESPN will begin with early prelim coverage at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+, then the action switches to ESPN with prelim coverage at 5 p.m. ET and main card following at 7 p.m. ET. ESPN Deportes will air the prelims and will stream the main card coverage.

On Friday, ESPN+ will feature the exclusive UFC Fight Night Pre-Show to give fans all the information they need to get ready for Saturday’s event. The Pre-Show will be on-site in Philadelphia and available on ESPN+ beginning at 5 p.m. ET. ESPN+ will also feature the exclusive UFC Fight Night Post Show, live immediately following the event.





Calling the live action will be lead play-by-play announcer Jon Anik, alongside former UFC bantamweight champion Dominik Cruz and UFC reigning heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier. Production for all UFC events on ESPN+ and ESPN is provided by UFC. UFC’s Spanish-language commentary for UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ will be provided by Victor Dávila on the play-by-play, with Brandon Moreno as analyst.

ESPN.com coverage of UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Gaethje includes a feature in the voices of former opponents of Barboza and Gaethje discussing how their legs recovered from facing two of the most prolific leg-kickers in the game, a feature from Brett Okamoto on Josh Emmett and his return after suffering a brutal knockout loss last year, a statistical breakdown of the bout, a new viewer’s guide offering key trends, anecdotes and predictions, and video features focusing on the striking abilities of both main event fighters.

On the ESPN App and ESPN.com fans can turn to MMA Fightcenter, the new live, data-driven digital experience featuring live fight statistics (including strikes by significance and body region, time in control and takedowns), fight cards for every fight from UFC events, fighter profile cards and more. Each fight night, MMA Fightcenter will visualize the strikes and damage absorbed by fighters through dynamic color-represented animations, providing fight fans an innovative companion experience to the live event.

On ESPN+, UFC is always on – 24/7/365 – with anytime access to more than 200 hours of high-quality, on-demand UFC content, including the UFC’s greatest fights, biggest stars and full replays of select events and more. ESPN+ also brings fans the original weekly series Ariel & The Bad Guy, featuring MMA journalist and insider Ariel Helwani and professional athlete Chael Sonnen. Fans can also watch episodes of the groundbreaking new documentary series UFC: Destined, exclusively on ESPN+, which this week features Michelle Waterson (Part 2).

