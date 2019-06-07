UFC 238 on ESPN+: Cejudo vs. Moraes in Chicago





Early Prelims on ESPN+ at 6:15 p.m. ET, Prelims on ESPN and ESPN Deportes at 8 p.m. ET, Main Card on ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET

UFC 238: Cejudo vs. Moraes this Saturday, June 8, will feature two premier title fights on ESPN+ PPV from the United Center in Chicago. UFC 238 features Henry Cejudo, the men’s flyweight champion and number four-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world, moving up to the 135-pound class to take on number one-ranked bantamweight contender Marlon Moraes in an attempt to become only the fourth athlete to hold two UFC titles simultaneously. The main card also features women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko attempting to defend her title against number one-ranked contender Jessica Eye. Also on the PPV card will be a marquee matchup between former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson and the UFC’s all-time leader in wins and finishes, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

The UFC 238 Main Card begins at 10 p.m. ET and will be available for pay-per-view purchase through ESPN+, the exclusive provider of all UFC Pay-Per-View events to fans in the U.S. Coverage of early prelims will begin at 6:15 p.m. on ESPN+, with preliminary bouts on ESPN and ESPN Deportes starting at 8 p.m. The entire event will be available in English and Spanish.

On Friday, ESPN+ will feature the exclusive UFC 238 Pre-Show, providing fans all the information they need to get ready for Saturday’s event. The Pre-Show will be on-site in Chicago and available on ESPN+ beginning at 5 p.m. ET. ESPN+ will also feature a live, exclusive UFC 238 Post Show immediately following the event. This week fans can also catch a new installment of the groundbreaking new documentary series UFC: Destined, exclusively on ESPN+, featuring the PPV matchup between Peter Yan and Jimmie Rivera For the first time, Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show podcast will be taped live from Chicago’s Lincoln Hall in front of a sold-out audience on Friday, June 7, at 9 p.m. ET as part of ESPN’s on-site coverage of UFC 238.





Calling the live action for UFC 238 will be lead play-by-play announcer Jon Anik, with analysis from Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier, with Megan Olivi reporting. The UFC Pre- and Post Show desk will be led by Anik, former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and former two-time UFC bantamweight champion Dominik Cruz. Production for all UFC events on ESPN+ and ESPN is provided by UFC.

ESPN.com coverage of UFC 238: Cejudo vs. Moraes includes a number of features highlighting the incredible stories of the fighters on the card. In coordination with SportsCenter, Brett Okamoto focuses on Tatiana Suarez and how she overcame her battle with cancer. Marc Raimondi tells the story of Blagoy Ivanov’s stabbing and his recovery and ESPN The Magazine’s Hallie Grossman shares insight into the life of Jessica Eye.

There are also features on Aljamain Sterling and Pedro Munhoz, and a breakdown of the fighting styles Cowboy Cerrone-Tony Ferguson fight. ESPN+ users will also receive a betting breakdown of the fight card. ESPN.com will also provide extensive coverage on every fight throughout the weekend.

On the ESPN App and ESPN.com fans can turn to MMA Fightcenter, the new live, data-driven digital experience featuring live fight statistics (including strikes by significance and body region, time in control and takedowns), fight cards for every fight from UFC events, fighter profile cards and more. Each fight night, MMA Fightcenter visualizes the strikes and damage absorbed by fighters through dynamic color-represented animations, providing fight fans an innovative companion experience to the live event.

On ESPN+, UFC is always on – 24/7/365 – with anytime access to hundreds of hours of high-quality, on-demand UFC content, including the UFC’s greatest fights, biggest stars and full replays of select events and more. ESPN+ also brings fans the original weekly series Ariel & The Bad Guy, featuring MMA journalist and insider Ariel Helwani and professional athlete Chael Sonnen.

UFC 238: Cejudo vs. Moraes (All times ET)

Fri., 6/7 10 a.m. Ariel & The Bad Guy Weigh In (Official) ESPN+ 5 p.m. UFC 238 Weigh-In (Ceremonial) ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. UFC 238 Pre-Show ESPN+ 9 p.m. Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show Live Podcast Lincoln Hall Sat., 6/8 6:15 p.m. UFC 238 (Early Prelims) ESPN+ 8 p.m. UFC 238 (Prelims) ESPN & ESPN Deportes 10 p.m. UFC 238 (Main Card) ESPN+ PPV Immediately after conclusion UFC 238 Post Show ESPN+

How to Watch

Existing ESPN+ subscribers can purchase and watch UFC 238 for $59.99 at ESPNPlus.com/PPV or on the ESPN App across all major TV-connected devices. New ESPN+ subscribers can purchase UFC 238 and a full year of ESPN+ for just $79.99. Users on Xbox, PS4 or Samsung smart TVs can sign up and purchase on those devices via the ESPN App. All others must purchase via the web at ESPNPlus.com/PPV. Replay of the UFC 238 Main Card will be available to fans who purchased the event during the 15 days following Saturday’s live airing. After 15 days, the replay will be available exclusively to ESPN+ subscribers for seven days, and will then be available via both ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.

Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPNPlus.com or on the ESPN App for $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

