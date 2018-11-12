ONE: WARRIOR’S DREAM – 5 Reasons To Watch The Event From Jakarta

ONE Championship heads back to Jakarta, Indonesia for ONE: WARRIOR’S DREAM on 17 November.





In the main event, the undefeated Tyler McGuire will get his first opportunity to compete for a world title. He will take on Zebaztian Kadestam for the vacant ONE Welterweight World Championship.

The card has a number of angles and interesting matchups. Here are five reasons to watch the show.

Tyler McGuire’s Test

The 32-year-old American has never tasted defeat inside an MMA cage. McGuire’s record sits at 11-0 heading into his battle with Kadestam. By far, Kadestam represents the toughest bout in McGuire’s career. Kadestam is 10-4 as a professional and he’s known for his ultra-aggressive approach. This is a classic striker vs. grappler matchup that could tell us just how good McGuire can be in the long run.

A World Title Will Be Decided

We’ve talked about how McGuire-Kadestam could be a great matchup. Aside from the way the two men compare from a skill standpoint, they are competing for a legitimate world title. There are only 26 men and women across the sport who can claim to be a world champion. Whenever a real world title is on the line, true fans of the sport and martial arts should take notice.

The Nieky Holzken Debut

ONE Super Series Kickboxing has already delivered some exciting bouts and featured amazing martial artists. At ONE: WARRIOR’S DREAM, a true legend of the sport will make his promotional debut. Holzken has won multiple world titles in the sport across his 16-year career as a professional kickboxer. In the co-feature, Holzken will face Cosmo Alexandre in a rematch. Holzken won their first meeting back in 2010. The 34-year-old Dutch superstar will be looking to reaffirm his superiority over Alexandre.





Another Rematch

ONE: WARRIOR’S DREAM will be the site of another rematch. The battle between “Mr. Lightning” Lerdsila Phuket Top Team and Sok Thy will take place under Muay Thai rules. The two men faced off at ONE: PINNACLE OF POWER in June. It was a bout to remember. The competition was extremely close, but Lerdsila emerged victorious with a split-decision victory. Because of how close and entertaining the first meeting was, there was a reason to run it back. Between the two veterans, they have a total of 492 Muay Thai bouts.

The Next Step For Elipitua Siregar

Dominant wrestlers have perhaps the best base for mixed martial arts. One of the most promising martial artists on the scene who has a strong wrestling background is Indonesia’s own Elipitua Siregar. He’s only 21 years old, and he’s had just two professional mixed martial arts bouts, but he tallied a finish in both.

The product of Bali MMA is seeing a spike in competition at ONE: WARRIOR’S DREAM. He steps into the cage to face Pakistani veteran Muhammad “The Spider” Imran. If Siregar can be victorious, we may be seeing the maturation of Indonesia’s next martial arts superhero. Here is a look at the entire card from Jakarta:

Tyler McGuire vs. Zebaztian Kadestam (For Vacant ONE Welterweight World Title)

Nieky Holzken vs. Cosmo Alexandre (Kickboxing)

Priscilla Hertati Lumban Gaol vs. Angelie Sabanal

Pongsiri Mitsatit vs. Hayato Suzuki

Lerdsila Chumpairtour vs. Sok Thy (Muay Thai)

Zach Zane vs. Jimmy Yabo

Elipitua Siregar vs. Muhammad Imran

Egi Rozten vs. Eddey Kalai

Zhao Zhi Kang vs. Dae Hwan Kim

Eugene Toquero vs. Tatsumitsu Wada

Brown Pinas vs. Yohann Drai (Muay Thai)

Xie Chao vs. Bruno Pucci