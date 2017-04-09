Official Bellator 176 Recap: Results

RAFAEL CARVALHO STOPS MELVIN MANHOEF IN MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP REMATCH

TORINO, ITALY — Please find official Bellator 176: Carvalho vs. Manhoef 2 results, quotes, scorecards and photos.

Rafael Carvalho (14-1) defeated Melvin Manhoef (30-14) via Head Kick at 3:15 of Round 4





Quote from Rafael Carvalho: “The last fight didn’t go as I expected or like the public expected,” Carvalho said. “This fight I knew that there needed to be an undisputed winner with a finish and I’m very glad that I was the one who came away with the victory. I’m going to continue to defend my middleweight title here at Bellator, but I’m also interested in a super fight in our light heavyweight division or maybe a bout in Bellator Kickboxing. That would be fun for me.”

Anastasia Yankova (5-0) defeated Elina Kallionidou (5-2) via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Quote from Anastasia Yankova: “I feel okay after this fight. My face looks much better right now than it did after my last fight,” Yankova said “It wasn’t perfect but I’m improving every day and I’ll continue to train hard with Mike [Swick] at AKA Thailand. I am working to get my weight down to 125 lbs. where I want to soon be Bellator’s champion.”

Valeriu Mircea (14-4) defeated Djamil Chan (12-4) via Majority Decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-28)

Quote from Valeriu Mircea: “I’m very proud of my performance out there. It was part of my game plan to remain calm and patient throughout the fight and I am happy to have gotten the positive result,” Mircea said. “I am coming off of a frustrating knee injury that left me with only a month and a half to prepare. Victory is sweet and I am happy that my sacrifices have provided a good result.”

Mihail Nica (6-0) defeated Samba Coulibaly (11-4) via Anaconda Choke at 0:36 of Round 1

Quote from Mihail Nica: “I am feeling very positive and happy that my hard work has paid off,” Nica said. “I look forward to getting back in the gym tomorrow to better my skills. I want to continue my undefeated career here at Bellator, maybe soon in America. I think it would be great to fight there because of the level of popularity out there. I want to be a hero for the Italian fans to cheer for and grow the passion for MMA in this country.”