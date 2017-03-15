Boxing News 24/7


Leandro Higo to Face Eduardo Dantas for Bantamweight Title at Bellator 177

- Leave a Comment

Following an undisclosed injury to Darrion Caldwell, budding superstarLeandro “Pitbull” Higo(17-2) will now challenge current champion Eduardo “Dudu” Dantas(19-4) in a bantamweight world title fight at Bellator 177: Dantas vs. Higoinside the Budapest Sports Arena on April 14.


In addition, John “Macapa”(21-1-2) will face Daniel Weichel (38-9) in a featherweight contest and Lena Ovchynnikova (11-4) meets Helen Harper (4-1) at 125-pounds. Rounding out the Spike-televised MMA action will be a featherweight matchup pitting Hungarian-born Adam “The Kid” Borics (5-0) against Anthony “Pretty Boy” Taylor(1-2).

Bellator 177: Dantas vs. Higowill be broadcast on SPIKE at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT, while Bellator Kickboxing 6 will air immediately following the MMA portion of the event, beginning at 11pm ET/10pm CT.

Complete Bellator 177: Dantas vs. Higo Main Card:

Bantamweight World Title Bout: Eduardo Dantas (19-4) vs. Leandro Higo (17-2)

Featherweight Feature Bout: Daniel Weichel (38-9) vs. John “Macapa”Teixeira (21-1-2)

Flyweight Feature Bout: Lena Ovchynnikova (11-4) vs. Helen Harper (4-1)

Featherweight Feature Bout: Anthony Taylor (1-2) vs. Adam Borics (5-0)

Preliminary Card:

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Brian Moore (9-5) vs. Ludovit Klein (6-0)

Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Mate Kertesz (3-0) vs. Adam Polgar (10-8)

Latest Videos


You are here: Home / MMA News / Leandro Higo to Face Eduardo Dantas for Bantamweight Title at Bellator 177

Latest Boxing Results

Recent Posts

British Boxing

Press News

Popular Posts

Brook vs Spence set to be officially announced this week or early next – May 27 at Bramall Lane
Tom Loeffler on Golovkin: If there’s an opportunity for him to fight in June, he will
Google+ Button Facebook Button Twitter Button
Read previous post:
Results: Sergiy Derevyanchenko stops Kemahl Russell

Middleweight contender Sergiy Derevyanchenko (10-0, 8 KOs) remained unbeaten Tuesday night as he delivered a blistering fifth-round stoppage of previously...

Close