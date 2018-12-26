Hideyuki ‘Andy’ Hata named president of One Championship Japan

The largest global sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship™ (ONE), has just announced the latest addition to its executive leadership team. Hideyuki ‘Andy’ Hata has been named President of ONE Championship, Japan. Andy will be responsible for overseeing operations in Japan, driving development and growth across all key metrics.









Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, stated: “I am thrilled to welcome Andy Hata to our leadership team at ONE Championship. Andy is a world-class business leader with a deep passion for sports and a desire to make a big impact on the world. He brings strong startup and global leadership experience, hands-on intellectual firepower, and a proven championship track record of commercial performance.”

Hideyuki ‘Andy’ Hata, President of ONE Championship, Japan, stated: “I am excited and honored to be a part of a billion dollar global property like ONE Championship that is focused on and committed to celebrating Asian values on a global stage. I look forward to expanding the opportunities ONE Championship has in a market rich in the tradition of martial arts, as well as bringing ONE Championship’s brand of world-class entertainment to Japanese fans across the country.”

Andy is currently the President of Nielsen Sports, North Asia, where he is responsible for all of Nielsen Sports’ business activities in Japan, South Korea, and Mainland China. Prior to joining Nielsen Sports, Andy led a number of global projects with Sony Corporation and was part of Sony’s global partnership team with FIFA where he spearheaded their global activation strategy for all FIFA tournaments, including the 2010 FIFA World Cup. Andy owns a Bachelor’s Degree in Law from Meiji University.









Andy is also a recognizable figure and respected voice in the Japanese sports industry, often speaking on television as well as at industry forums and events.

With ONE Championship, Andy will be responsible for driving day-to-day operations, focused specifically on Japan. Andy’s global domain expertise in both business development and sports will play a vital role as he oversees all areas of the business, including the execution of key strategic projects, strengthening relationships and partnerships, growth and expansion, and daily operations.

ONE Championship is set to enter the Japanese market in 2019 with its first event ONE: A NEW ERA taking place Sunday, 31 March at the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan, and a second event, ONE: GREATNESS UNLEASHED, to be held in October 2019.