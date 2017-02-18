Glory 39 Brussels Featherweight Contender Tournament Participants Announced

GLORY, the world’s premier kickboxing league, today announced the four featherweight fighters competing on Saturday, March 25 when Forest National in Belgium plays host to GLORY 39 Brussels and GLORY 39 SuperFight Series.

Former GLORY featherweight champion Serhiy Adamchuk (33-7, 16 KO), ranked No. 2 in the division, meets Uzbekistan’s Anvar Boynazarov (79-20-2, 45 KO), ranked No. 8, in the first of two tournament seminfinal match-ups.





On the other side of the tournament bracket, 21-year-old Petchpanomrung “The Professor” Kiatmookao (152, 34-2, 25 KO) of Thailand matches up with Russian Muay Thai champion Alexei Ulyanov (21-2-1, 7 KO) in his first fight for the organization.

The tournament winner will face No. 1 contender Robin van Roosmalen for the vacant GLORY featherweight championship later this year.

For precautionary medical reasons, Jahfarr Wilnis has been removed from his co-headline bout with No. 6 ranked heavyweight Jamal “The Goliath” Ben Saddik (31-5, 26 KO). Brazilian knockout artist Guto Inocente (33-7, 17 KO) will take Wilnis’s place, coming into the fight having won four in a row.

Newly crowned GLORY welterweight champion Cédric “The Best” Doumbé (65-4-1, 39 KO) of France headlines GLORY 39 Brussels, defending his belt for the first time against Swiss striker and No. 2 ranked welterweight Yoann Kongolo (64-8, 46 KO). The challenger Kongolo holds two victories over the champion Doumbé, earning a unanimous decision in each previous encounter – including their meeting at GLORY 22 SuperFight Series in 2015, the GLORY debut for both fighters.

The complete five-fight card for GLORY 39 Brussels can be found below:

GLORY 39 Brussels

Weltwerweight World Title Headline Bout: Cédric Doumbé vs. Yoann Kongolo

Featherweight Tournament Final Bout: Winner of Bout A vs. Winner of Bout B

Heavyweight Co-Headline Bout: Jamal Ben Saddik vs. Guto Inocente

Featherweight Tournament Semifinal Bout B: Serhiy Adamchuk vs. Anvar Boynazarov

Featherweight Tournament Semifinal Bout A: Petchpanomrung Kiatmookao vs. Alexei Ulyanov

GLORY 39 Brussels airs live on ESPN3 Saturday, March 25 at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT.

19-year-old Dutch-Moroccan prospect Tyjani Beztati (11-1, 4 KO) has been added to the GLORY 39 SuperFight series card for a lightweight affair, while Belgium’s Junus Majandinov will compete in a 150-pound (68kg) catchweight bout serving as the evening’s first televised fight. Their respective opponents will be named at a later date.

Another world title is on the line when reigning GLORY lightweight champion Sittichai (113-30-5, 30 KO) headlines GLORY 39 SuperFight Series, defending against No. 1 ranked challenger Dylan Salvador (49-11-1, 21 KO).

Salvador, a 23-year-old native of Lyon, France, earned the championship opportunity by defeating No. 3 ranked Anatoly Moiseev and No. 6 ranked Hysni Beqiri in a single evening, winning the lightweight contender tournament at GLORY 36 Germany in December.

The current card for GLORY 39 SuperFight Series can be found below:

GLORY 39 SuperFight Series

Lightweight World Title Headline Bout: Sittichai vs. Dylan Salvador

Lightweight Co-Headline Bout: Marat Grigorian vs. Hysni Beqiri

Heavyweight Bout: Hesdy Gerges vs. Chi Lewis-Parry

Welterweight Bout: Karim Benmansour vs. Harut Grigorian

Lightweight Bout: Tyjani Beztati vs. TBA

Catchweight (150 lb / 68 kg) Bout: Junus Majandinov vs. TBA

GLORY 39 SuperFight Series streams live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS Saturday, March 25 at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT.

Tickets for GLORY 39 Brussels and GLORY 39 SuperFight Series, priced at €200, €150, €100, €75, €50, €40, and €30, are now available at sherpa.be.