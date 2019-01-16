GLORY, the world’s premier kickboxing league, today announced details of the promotion’s return to France for GLORY 64 Strasbourg on Saturday, March 9.





Strasbourg’s Rhénus Sport will play host to a long-awaited rematch between the top two super bantamweights in the world today.

Last time she entered the ring, super bantamweight champion Anissa Meksen (97-4, 31 KO, fighting out of France) had her finest performance under the GLORY banner, stopping Jady Menezes with a barrage of strikes at GLORY 61 New York in November.

At GLORY 64 Strasbourg, Meksen will face the foe that presented her toughest challenge to date in former super bantamweight champion Tiffany “Time Bomb” Van Soest (19-3-1, 6 KO, fighting out of the United States).





Van Soest was GLORY’s first super bantamweight champion, fighting and winning four times for the organization before dropping the belt in 2017 to Meksen at GLORY 48 New York. Now ranked as the division’s No. 1 contender, Van Soest has an opportunity to erase the lone blemish on her GLORY record by defeating Meksen.

GLORY 64 Strasbourg will also feature fireworks when No. 1-ranked light heavyweight Michael “Dreamcrusher” Duut (43-10, 20 KO, fighting out of the Netherlands) meets 20-year-old Dutch-Surinamese prodigy Donegi Abena (23-5, 6 KO, fighting out of the Netherlands), currently ranked No. 2 in the division.

Duut is coming off a blistering, buzzer-beating knockout of Mourad Bouzidi at GLORY 59 SuperFight Series, while Abena returns to France after making his promotional debut at GLORY 60 Lyon, where he defeated Stephane Susperregui via unanimous decision.

The current fight card for GLORY 64 Strasbourg can be found below:

GLORY 64 STRASBOURG

Super Bantamweight Title Bout: (C) Anissa Meksen vs. Tiffany Van Soest

Light Heavyweight Bout: Michael Duut vs. Donegi Abena

Six fights comprise GLORY 64 SuperFight Series, an all-action fight card immediately preceding GLORY 64 Strasbourg on Saturday, March 9.

Recent eight-man heavyweight tournament entrant Mohamed Abdallah (18-3, 6 KO, fighting out of Germany) has been added to GLORY 64 SuperFight Series, taking on fellow heavyweight slugger Daniel “Dee Dee” Skvor (25-9-2, 18 KO, fighting out of the Czech Republic).

Following a successful GLORY debut at GLORY 60 Lyon, middleweight Matěj”Money” Peňáz (21-2, 10 KO, fighting out of the Czech Republic) faces Frenchman Yassine “Boom Boom” Ahaggan (33-7, 22 KO, fighting out of France) on his home soil.

GLORY 64 SuperFight Series gets underway with a lightweight bout between Itay Gershon (16-4, 6 KO, fighting out of Israel), whose dynamic style has produced several “Fight of the Night” contenders and a perfect 3-0 GLORY record, and 21-year-old William“One Bomb” Goldie-Galloway (13-5, 9 KO, fighting out of England), ranked No. 8 and No. 10 respectively at 154 pounds.

The current fight card for GLORY 64 SuperFight Series can be found below:

GLORY 64 SUPERFIGHT SERIES

Heavyweight Bout: Mohamed Abdallah vs. Daniel Skvor

Middleweight Bout: Matěj Peňáz vs. Yassine Ahaggan

Lightweight Bout: Itay Gershon vs. William Goldie-Galloway

The night of fights begins with the GLORY 64 prelims, featuring a mix of established contenders, names to watch and local stars.

In a match-up pitting two French favorites against each other, Guerric Billet (30-2, 14 KO, fighting out of France) battles fellow lightweight Michaël Palandre (26-2, 10 KO). Both fighters debuted at GLORY 60 Lyon and finished their respective fights by knockout.

Dutch-Turkish Ertugrul “Gazi” Bayrak (17-6, 5 KO, fighting out of the Netherlands) shot up the middleweight rankings after besting the previously undefeated Donovan Wisse in his GLORY debut. Now ranked No. 6, Bayrak welcomes Jakob Styben (15-1, 7 KO, fighting out of Germany) to the promotion.

GLORY newcomers “Viking” Vincent Foschiani (7-4, 5 KO, fighting out of Germany) and River Daz (fighting out of Australia) will square off in a featherweight affair.

At super bantamweight, former title challenger Esma “Fight Queen” Hasshass (17-5, 3 KO, fighting out of the Netherlands), ranked No. 4, takes on Jiwaen “Idol Fighter” Lee (13-3, 3 KO, fighting out of Korea), ranked No 6.

The current fight card for the GLORY 64 Prelims can be found below:

GLORY 64 PRELIMS

Lightweight Bout: Guerric Billet vs. Michaël Palandre

Middleweight Bout: Ertugrul Bayrak vs. Jakob Styben

Featherweight Bout: Vincent Foschiani vs. River Daz

Super Bantamweight Bout: Esma Hasshass vs. Jiwaen Lee

France’s Abdellah Ezbiri (No. 2-ranked featherweight) and Zinedine Hameur-Lain (No. 5-ranked light heavyweight) are both expected to compete on Saturday, March 9, with respective opponents and bout order yet to be determined.

Broadcast details and additional bouts for GLORY 64 Strasbourg, GLORY 64 SuperFight Series and the GLORY 64 prelims will be announced shortly.

Tickets for GLORY 64 Strasbourg – including access to GLORY 64 SuperFight Series and the GLORY 64 prelims – go on sale to the public this Friday, Jan. 18 at 9 a.m. CET and will be available for purchase at tickets.glorykickboxing.com.

Fans that register (or have previously registered) at glorykickboxing.com will have an opportunity to purchase tickets for GLORY 64 Strasbourg 24 hours before tickets go on sale to the general public. The exclusive presale begins tomorrow, Jan. 17 at 9 a.m. CET. Those that register will receive an email with instructions on how to access this exclusive event.