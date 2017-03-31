California Extreme Fighting is back at Sportsmen’s Lodge in Studio City

The ONLY live Professional MMA show in the San Fernando Valley and what has quickly become one of the sport’s premiere nights of MMA action returns to the legendary Sportsmen’s Lodge Event Center in Studio City, California on Saturday, April 29, 2017.





CXF 7: LOCKED AND LOADED continues what has become an amazing run of sold out, heart pumping sports entertainment brought to you by the team of Lights Out Promotions and Bash Entertainment. With a unique blend of young talent and veteran fighters, the CXF roster is continuing to expand. And with each event, the bar gets raised a little higher and will once again raise your expectations.

The CXF 7: LOCKED AND LOADED main card will feature the third scrap between former UFC fighter Jared Papazian (20-12-1 MMA), and one of the top bantamweights in the country, Terrion ‘Flash’ Ware (16-5 MMA). In their first encounter, Papazian was able to win a clear unanimous decision. However, Ware would exact his revenge a few years later, winning a decision of his own in a boxing match against Papazian. Now these two will face off again in the CXF cage to complete the trilogy in what may become one of the best fight rivalries in SoCal history. And this time, the winner will walk away with the CXF Bantamweight Championship belt.

Current CXF Welterweight Champion Mike Jasper (11-4 MMA) returns to Studio City to defend his title for the very first time since his coronation last year. Jasper who earned his title with a hard fought win over Vardan Sholinian in December, hopes to legitimize that title with his first defense. Standing in his way is a young scrapper by the name Jonathan Rivera (4-1 MMA). Rivera, makes his promotional debut after previously competing under the Bellator MMA banner, so you can expect that big show experience to make a big impact inside the CXF cage.

If that was not enough, a featherweight showdown between Chase Gibson (4-1 MMA) and Serob Minasyan (7-9 MMA) will round out the triple headed main card. Both of these young gunslingers are no strangers to the CXF cage, however this time the CXF Featherweight Title will be on the line. Gibson, who first raised eyebrows with his highlight reel, head-kick KO at CXF 3, will be facing his toughest opponent to date in Minasyan. For the battle tested Minasyan, this is just type of tilt is just another day at the office. You can expect fireworks from the opening bell!

Supporting the championship main card is one of the best undercards ever assembled for an Southern California MMA show:

– CXF fan favorite Joshua Jones (4-0 MMA) is scheduled to square of with top prospect Jalin Turner (3-2 MMA) in a lightweight showdown that could produce the next lightweight title contender.

– Former UFC lightweight Chris Saunders (16-8 MMA) returns to action for the first time in 10 months to throw down with the always exciting Derion ‘DC’ Chapman (3-5-1 MMA).

– Matt Hagge (4-5 MMA) and former Bellator MMA fighter Gabriel Green (3-2 MMA) will meet in a welterweight showdown.

– CXF Favorite Richard Leroy (3-0 MMA) returns from a long injury layoff to face Marlen MaGee (3-4 MMA) in a 155lbs affair.

– Edmen Shahbazian (1-0 MMA) returns after a quick turn around from the last CXF show for a middleweight fight with Bradley Robinson (1-2 MMA).

– Brian Del Rosario (1-0 MMA) makes his promotional debut against fellow prospect Jesse Rodriguez (1-0 MMA) at 155 lbs.

– Taylor Alfaro (0-1 MMA) and Milton Arguello (2-3 MMA) will get things started in a 125lbs contest.

CXF 7: LOCKED AND LOADED is presented by In Sync Productions, Lights Out Promotions, and Bash Entertainment, and takes place on Saturday, April 29, 2017 at Sportsmen’s Lodge Event Center located at 4234 Coldwater Canyon Ave. (cross street Ventura Blvd.) in Studio City, California.

A CXF event is always certain to be a near capacity one if not a sell out, with General Admission tickets being sold out first. Tickets can be purchased online at www.MMATixx.com or at the door.

Tickets start at $60 for General Admission. A limited number of Cageside and VIP bottle service tables are also available.

Doors Open at 6:30pm; First Bout at 7:00pm.

All bouts are subject to change.