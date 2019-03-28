Brad ‘One Punch’ Pickett goes BKB this sat night

BKB, the only legal bare knuckle boxing outfit in the world, will be showcasing recently signed UFC and WEC legend, Brad ‘One Punch’ Pickett at the next instalment of their fight night extravaganza. BKB16, will be broadcast live from the prestigious Indigo O2 on TVX Pay-Per-Night Sky Channel 900 and Virgin On Demand on Saturday 30 March 2019 from 7pm on Sky, 8pm on Virgin.





Pickett retired from Mixed Martial Arts following his final UFC performance in March 2017. Pickett’s power punching in the cage made him a fans’ favourite and now 40, he’s back joining the bare knuckle boxing revolution.

Pickett says bare knuckle boxing will suit him – and claims the sport is in his DNA.

“When I was an MMA fighter, I used to prefer boxing and this is just like boxing in small gloves,” he said.





“I just have to make sure I connect. It’s all about accuracy – and toughness. This is a tough man’s sport. You need to be durable.”

“My grandad did a bit of bare knuckle boxing in the 1920s to earn extra money for his family. He was a roofer by day and then at night, he would fight bare knuckle to help put food on the table. I’m doing the same.”

“I saw photos of him wearing a trilby and braces and that’s why I always wear them when I fight. My grandad did what he had to do – and so am I.”

From hay bales in barns to the bright lights of the illustrious O2, bare knuckle boxing is developing a cult following in the UK. Fans of extreme sports are flocking to the event as it captures the epitome and excitement of raw edge, extreme combat sports.

BKB15 saw some incredible bouts with Dean ‘Smudger’ Smith making short work of Kasantug. Ricardo Franco took out Sean McFarlane in round 2. Conor Tierney wore Jonny Lawson down in round 2 and Dave Chapman’s injured eye means James Connelly goes through to the next round.

BKB16 has 11 red hot fights lined up, pairing fighters from BKB, traditional boxing and MMA. BKB 16 will also feature the semi-final of the ‘Prizefighter’ tournament. The winner netting a cool prize of £10,000 and a shot at the world super-middleweight championship.

