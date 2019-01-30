Action Fight League teams up with United States Veterans Chamber of Commerce & Military Warrior CARE in a totally unique MMA event

Action Fight League (AFL) announced today that it has teamed up with the United States Veteran Chamber of Commerce (USVCC) & U.S. Military Warrior CARE for its totally unique mixed-martial-arts event, “War at The Rock: Liberty & Justice for All”, February 16, at Seminole Hark Rock Event Center in Hollywood, Florida.





MMA fighters will be fighting for America in terms of their political beliefs. Fighters in the Red and Blue corners will share corresponding viewpoints about America, fighting for what they believe in along Elephant or Donkey party lines, as well as representing many Americans, including MMA fans, who are unable to express their beliefs in combat sports yet may do so in a virtual cathartic fashion.

A portion of the proceeds from “War at The Rock: Liberty & Justice for All” will go directly to USVCC and U.S. Military Warrior Care, a 501c3 nonprofit organization that holistically enriches the lives of transitioning military, veterans, veteran-designated businesses, and their families across a wide spectrum of needs through its five pillars of support: Employment, Business, Education, Wellness and Family.

A critical function of the USVCC is assisting transitioning wounded, ill, and injured service members through the U.S. Military Warrior CARE program with recovery coordination, military caregiver support, and adaptive sports through the U.S. Military Department of Defense Warrior Games and Invictus Games. U.S. Military Warrior CARE is mandatory for all transitioning wounded military and is essential to a successful re-integration into civilian life.





“Whether fighters and fans are, politically-speaking, divided on the right or left,” AFL spokesperson Rick Finn said, “all Americans support its active military members and veterans, especially those now in need. Fighters and fans will have a platform to express their frustrations and concerns on Feb. 16th, but all of them will also be able to show their support for veterans. We will never forget them!”

Finn also announced that a moment of silence will be held in memory of Chief Warrant Officer 2 John Farmer, of nearby Boynton Beach, who recently lost his life while on duty in the recent Syrian bombings.