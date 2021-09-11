David Haye calls out Tyson Fury after beating Joe Fourner – Boxing Results

David Haye (29-4, 26 KOs) took care of business in beating the tough Joe Fournier (9-1, 9 KOs) by an eight round unanimous decision and then called out WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury for a fight. Haye could have knocked Fournier out, but he chose not to use his right hand. The scores were 79-72, 80-71, and 79-72.

(Photo Credit / Amanda Westcott, Triller Fight Club)

It was basically all jabs being thrown by Haye, and he held back both his right hand and left hook. After the fight, Haye proudly admitted that he didn’t want to show his power right hand because he didn’t want to scare Fury.

Haye looked good against Fournier, winning every round at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Hollywood, Florida. Haye could have done a lot more if he’d wanted to but he was taking it easy on the 38-year-old Fournier.

Haye ready for Fury

“Tyson Fury is the only one I want to come back for, to be honest,” said Haye after the fight.

“I know I can come back and be sharp. The jabs that I was landing, Tyson Fury would have a big right hand coming after it. I didn’t want to show what I had.

“I didn’t want to show the ‘Hayemaker.’ Hopefully, he’s confident to jump in there with me to give the fans what they want,” said Haye.

If Haye is going to fight Fury, he’ll need to stay busy and wait until he gets done with his scheduled trilogy match against Deontay Wilder on October 9th.

If Fury wins that fight, he’s likely going to sit out the remainder of the year until meeting Anthony Joshua in the first quarter of next year.

Although Fury mentioned wanting to fight Dillian Whyte in December, that’s not going to happen. There’s too much money at stake for Fury to face Joshua, and it would be crazy for him to risk that by fighting Dillian.

If Haye wants to fight Fury, he’s going to need to keep active while waiting for him to finish his fights with Wilder, and likely two matches against Joshua in 2022.

It would be a good thing for Haye to take on a couple of top contenders in the heavyweight division to show the boxing fans that he’s for real, and not just looking for a payday.

Haye could help make the Fury fight bigger by fighting these guys:

Charles Martin

Adam Kownacki

Martin Bakole

Michael Hunter

Luis Ortiz

Hughie Fury

Some of those guys are dangerous, but Haye must show the fans that he’s a serious challenge for Fury. The fans aren’t going to want to buy a fake fight between Haye and Fury.