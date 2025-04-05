Video: Watch Bakhodir Jalolov defeat Shevadzutskyi In Kazakhstan

Unbeaten Heavyweight Bakhodir Jalolov Taken The Distance For the First Time As A Pro; Pounds Out 10 Round Decision Over “Hulk” Shevadzutskyi

Today in Kazakhstan, unbeaten Uzbekistan heavyweight Bakhodir Jalolov was taken the distance for the first time in his pro career, this as Ukrainian giant Ihor “Hulk” Shevadzutskyi survived an early knockdown to go all the way to final bell, this after 10 less than pulsating rounds.

Scores were a wide 100-89, 97-92, and 97-93 – all for the 30 year old “Big Uzbekh.” Jalolov, a superb amateur who won just about everything, including two Olympic gold medals, is now 15-0(14) at pro level. “Hulk” Shevadzutskyi, who is a tough, durable foe, and has been stopped just once, is now 12-3(10).

Jalolov, a southpaw who was perhaps more interested in showing off his movement and his ring IQ today, this instead of his punching power, faced a real Butterbean lookalike, a hefty, 300+ pounds of a man who had a high and tight defence and kept slowly advancing forward. It was no showcase, however, and aside from the early, third round knockdown Jalolov scored, which looked for a flash like a fight-ender, no fans who have not yet made up their mind as far as how far Jalokov can go at pro level will have been able to make up their minds.

That said, and to repeat, Jalolov showed his foot and hand speed today, and he was never in any danger of losing. The only brief drama as far as Jalolov is concerned came at the end of the 7th round, when a lapse in concentration allowed “Hulk” to get home with a clubbing blow just prior to the bell.

That aside, it was all Jalolov today. Not too bad a showing from Jalolov, especially when we consider the fact that Shevadzutskyi took Kubrat Pulev all 12 rounds last year and has only been stopped by Martin Bakole. But some fans, some harsher critics, may well have expected to see more from Jalolov today.

It will be interesting to see who the former amateur standout is matched with in his next fight.