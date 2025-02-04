Bakhodir Jalolov vs. David Spilmont on February 6 In Montreal

Bakhodir Jalolov, the two-time Olympic gold medalist and undefeated heavyweight knockout artist, returns to action against David Spilmont on Thursday, February 6, 2025, at Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Canada.

The 10-round co-feature is part of a stacked card, headlined by Arthur Biyarslanov defending his NABF junior welterweight title against Mohamed Mimoune.

Live coverage begins at 6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT, exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S.

Fight Start Times Across Time Zones

United States (Eastern Time): 6:30 PM ET

United States (Pacific Time): 3:30 PM PT

United Kingdom (GMT): 11:30 PM GMT

Europe (CET): 12:30 AM CET (February 7)

Uzbekistan (UZT): 5:30 AM UZT (February 7)

Canada (Montreal Time): 6:30 PM ET

Ring walks for the main event (Biyarslanov vs. Mimoune) are expected at approximately 10:00 PM ET.

Bakhodir Jalolov: A KO Streak Like No Other

Bakhodir Jalolov (14-0, 14 KOs) has been an unstoppable force, finishing every opponent inside the distance. The Uzbekistan native turned pro in 2018 but continued competing in the amateurs, collecting back-to-back Olympic gold medals in Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024.

His dominant amateur victories include wins over Richard Torrez Jr., Frazer Clarke, Gurgen Hovhannisyan, and Lenier Pero. Now, nearly 15 months after knocking out Chris Thompson in the first round, Jalolov looks to extend his perfect knockout streak.

“I’ve proven myself against the best amateurs. Now, it’s time to remind everyone I’m the most dangerous heavyweight in the world.”

David Spilmont: A Dangerous Underdog

David Spilmont (16-8-1, 11 KOs) enters the fight on a five-bout winning streak, including four stoppages. The French heavyweight will make his North American debut, aiming to pull off a major upset against the heavy-handed Jalolov.

“I respect Jalolov, but I’m here to shock the world. A knockout streak means nothing when you meet the right opponent.”

Arthur Biyarslanov vs. Mohamed Mimoune – NABF Junior Welterweight Title

In the 10-round main event, unbeaten Canadian junior welterweight Arthur Biyarslanov (17-0, 14 KOs) defends his NABF title against former European welterweight champion Mohamed Mimoune (24-6, 5 KOs).

Biyarslanov, known as the “Chechen Wolf,” has been dominant, winning his belt with a fourth-round KO over Elias Haedo and defending it twice in 2024.

“I’m building toward a world title shot. Mimoune is just another step on that path.”

Mimoune, a battle-tested veteran, has fought in hostile environments before, including his decision win over Tyrone McKenna in Belfast last August.

“I’ve been the underdog before. It won’t stop me from taking his belt.”

Additional Fights on the ESPN+ Card

Albert Ramirez (19-0, 16 KOs) vs. Marko Calic (15-1, 9 KOs) – 10 Rounds, Light Heavyweights

– Mehmet Unal (11-0, 9 KOs) vs. Ezequiel Maderna (31-13, 21 KOs) – 10 Rounds, Light Heavyweights

– Christopher Guerrero (12-0, 7 KOs) vs. Dennis Dauti (25-5-2, 9 KOs) – 10 Rounds, Welterweights

– Moreno Fendero (8-0, 6 KOs) vs. Edison Demaj (13-3-1, 7 KOs) – 8 Rounds, Super Middleweights

– Avery Martin Duval (12-0-1, 7 KOs) vs. Keshan Koaly (6-1-1, 2 KOs) – 8 Rounds, Lightweights

How to Watch and Attend

Broadcast Information

Live and exclusive on ESPN+ in the U.S.

Streaming begins at 6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT

Venue & Ticket Information

Venue: Casino de Montréal, Montreal, Canada

Casino de Montréal, Montreal, Canada Tickets Available: Check local listings

Key Points

✅ Bakhodir Jalolov vs. David Spilmont – Heavyweight Co-Main Event

✅ Arthur Biyarslanov vs. Mohamed Mimoune – NABF Junior Welterweight Title Fight

✅ Full undercard featuring top prospects and contenders

✅ Exact fight start times listed for global audiences

✅ Live on ESPN+ in the U.S.

