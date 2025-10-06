He’s flamboyant, he’s cocky as well as arrogant, and he’s entertaining. Now, light heavyweight talent Ben Whittaker has a new promoter. As has been reported by multiple sources, Whittaker has signed on for a long-term deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom group.

The unbeaten 28-year-old – who is very much from the Naseem Hamed and the Hector Camacho school of being flash as well as being loved by some and being hated by others – says he is “at the right stage in my career now to pick the right platform and go for the right fights.”

make the “generational talent” a superstar of global dimensions.

The Hearn Effect Begins

Whittaker, who is coming off an impressive, as well as satisfying, KO win over Liam Cameron, against whom the former Olympian had previously boxed to a controversial draw, with both men tumbling out of the ring over the top rope, says he will now become a “household name.”

Whittaker has talent in abundance, no doubt about it, and Hearn and co now feel they can

“He’s phenomenal,” Hearn said of his latest signing. “This is the greatest signing to make in boxing today. Ben Whittaker is a generational talent, and we are ready to take his career to a whole new level. This long-term deal will propel Ben to global superstardom, solidifying his reputation as a household name and steering him toward future world titles.”

A heck of a lot of hype, don’t you agree? Now, Whittaker, who has pizazz as well as pure boxing talent, needs to deliver in spades. Despite what Hearn and others have said, the jury is, in the opinion of plenty of fans, still out when it comes to how good Whittaker is and how far he can go.

The Generational Debate

Is the term “generational talent” in danger of being far too overused these days? It’s up to Ben Whittaker to prove not, at least as far as he is concerned.

Further news will be announced via a press conference on October 17, during which Whittaker’s first fight under the Matchroom banner will likely be revealed.