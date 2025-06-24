Zurdo Ramirez vs. Yuniel Dorticos This Saturday LIVE on DAZN

Zurdo Ramirez Set to Smash Dorticos and Call Out Jake Paul — Mexican Pride Meets Cuban Power in Anaheim War LIVE on DAZN.

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez has no time for games this Saturday night, June 28. He’s defending his WBO and WBA cruiserweight titles against Cuban knockout artist Yuniel Dorticos — a 93% KO machine — and he’s already looking past him. Not out of disrespect, but because Ramirez knows what’s coming next: either a unification or dragging Jake Paul into a real fight he won’t walk out of smiling.

This is Mexico vs. Cuba, and Ramirez knows what that means.

“The goal is still the same — becoming undisputed Cruiserweight Champion of the world”

Zurdo’s locked in. He’s 47-1 with 30 knockouts and two bodies already chalked up from Cuba — Yuniesky Gonzalez and Sullivan Barrera. He left them folded and is planning the same for Dorticos. Ramirez knows the Cuban brings power — 25 KOs in 27 wins — but he isn’t rattled by knockout hype.

“I’ve trained like I would for any fight, and I’ve never taken an opportunity for granted,” Zurdo said. “I know this fight can change his life and I expect him to bring his best on fight night.”

Dorticos can punch, no doubt. But Ramirez isn’t some flabby paper champ. He’s big, smart, and Mexican tough. He’s been cracking ribs and walking through opponents before people knew what Jake Paul’s left hook looked like.

“I have a lot of respect for Cuban fighters,” Ramirez said. “They always possess a lot of skills and are difficult fighters to deal with.” But make no mistake — Ramirez plans to send him back to Miami in pieces.

“I came to collect belts… but I’ll take Jake Paul’s head if that’s what’s next”

There’s noise about a Jake Paul fight if Ramirez gets through Dorticos clean. And Zurdo’s not ducking it — he’s embracing it. “I think there is a chance of a possible world title fight in the future against Paul,” Ramirez said. “He mentioned that he was ‘ready’… I do believe he’s a man of his words.”

Sure. If Jake Paul wants that smoke, Ramirez will gladly hand him his dental records. But Zurdo isn’t here for just internet clout. He’s gunning for full unification. He wants Opetaia. He wants Badou Jack. He wants every damn belt at 200 pounds before he moves up and wrecks heavyweights too.

And yes, fighting on the same card as Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. means something to him — not because of Jr., but because of who his father was. “His father is one of my favorite fighters of all-time… we are both from Sinaloa, Mexico, and have a lot of pride in our culture and country.”

