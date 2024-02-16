Live Boxing Results Tonight: Foster vs. Nova

Abraham Nova (23-1, 16 KOs) will be looking to dethrone WBC super featherweight champion O’Shaquie Foster (21-2, 12 KOs) tonight in their Top Rank-promoted contest scheduled for twelve rounds at Madison Square Garden in New York. Preliminary action begins at 5:10 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The main card starts at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT on ESPN and ESPN+.
Boxing 247 will give live updates and results of tonight’s action below.
Foster-Nova is a pretty evenly matched fight between these two talented fighters. Foster was lucky to escape his last fight against Eduardo Hernandez, and we don’t know how the war he went through last October has affected him.
Main Card on ESPN and ESPN+
O’Shaquie Foster vs. Abraham Nova
Andres Cortes vs. Bryan Chevalier
Preliminary card on ESPN+
Bruce Carrington vs. Bernard Torres
Guido Vianello vs. Moses Johnson
Isaah Flaherty vs. Julien Baptiste
Ofacio Falcon vs. Edward Ceballos
Tiger Johnson vs. Paulo Cesar Galdino
Euri Cedeno vs. Antonio Todd
Arnold Gonzalez vs. Charles Stanford
“I’m excited for this opportunity. O’Shaquie is a great fighter. You can’t deny his skillset, his adversity of what he’s been through. He’s a great fighter,” said Nova to Fighthype.
If Nova wins tonight, he says he wants to fight one of these four:
- Liam Wilson
- Oscar Valdez
- Emanuel Navarrete
- Lamont Roach