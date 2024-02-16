Live Boxing Results Tonight: Foster vs. Nova

Abraham Nova (23-1, 16 KOs) will be looking to dethrone WBC super featherweight champion O’Shaquie Foster (21-2, 12 KOs) tonight in their Top Rank-promoted contest scheduled for twelve rounds at Madison Square Garden in New York. Preliminary action begins at 5:10 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The main card starts at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT on ESPN and ESPN+.

Boxing 247 will give live updates and results of tonight’s action below.

Foster-Nova is a pretty evenly matched fight between these two talented fighters. Foster was lucky to escape his last fight against Eduardo Hernandez, and we don’t know how the war he went through last October has affected him.

Main Card on ESPN and ESPN+

O’Shaquie Foster vs. Abraham Nova

Andres Cortes vs. Bryan Chevalier

Preliminary card on ESPN+

Bruce Carrington vs. Bernard Torres

Guido Vianello vs. Moses Johnson

Isaah Flaherty vs. Julien Baptiste

Ofacio Falcon vs. Edward Ceballos

Tiger Johnson vs. Paulo Cesar Galdino

Euri Cedeno vs. Antonio Todd

Arnold Gonzalez vs. Charles Stanford

“I’m excited for this opportunity. O’Shaquie is a great fighter. You can’t deny his skillset, his adversity of what he’s been through. He’s a great fighter,” said Nova to Fighthype.

If Nova wins tonight, he says he wants to fight one of these four: